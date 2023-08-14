What! Jawan actress Nayanthara to break her no-promotion policy for the Shah Rukh Khan starrer?

Nayanthara, popularly called the Lady Superstar in the south has been busy with quite a long of things on her plate. Fans of the actress waiting to watch her work with Shah Rukh Khan in her upcoming film Jawan.
Also read -Nayanthara finally reveals full names of her twin sons

The popular famous actress known for her acting skills and many successful films, does things a bit differently when it comes to promoting her movies.

Unlike most actors, she doesn't actively promote her films. This unique approach started after she had some problems with Prabhudeva, a choreographer and filmmaker she was in a relationship with.

Despite being paid a lot of money (even more than 5 crores), Nayanthara doesn't take part in promoting her movies. She signs a contract saying she won't promote them. She doesn't even take part in the usual promotion activities like interviews and events.

Nayanthara, in one of her past interviews with Vogue India, explained why she doesn't go to events where she talks about her work. She said she likes to keep her thoughts private and isn't comfortable around large groups of people.

She also mentioned that she has been quoted and understood wrongly in the past, which was tough for her. She believes that her job is acting, and her movies should be able to speak for themselves.

However, now the big question is, will Nayanthara promote the movie Jawan, which stars the superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Jawan features a large cast and also marks her debut in Bollywood. Meanwhile, there is speculation that Nayanthara might consider promoting Jawan to aid her career in Bollywood.

It is worth noting that the actress promoted her film 'Connect,' which was backed by her husband, Vignesh Shivan. So, given her inclination towards maintaining a low profile, it remains to be seen if she will make an exception for a high-profile film like Jawan or will continue her trend of letting her performances on screen do the talking.

In a world where actors usually go on TV shows, give interviews, and do many events to make people excited about their movies, Nayanthara does the opposite. Her absence from these promotional activities has become her way of doing things. Some people appreciate her for focusing on her acting, while others wonder if this works well in today's world where movie promotion is a big deal.

Jawan, directed by Atlee who is making his Bollywood debut also stars Vijay Sethupathi and reportedly also has a cameo from Vijay. The film, an action thriller, will be released in theaters on September 7. Vijay Sethupathi is playing the antagonist in the film.

The actress has been busy listening to scripts for quite sometime now. She has a couple of films in Tamil and Telugu, and is busy going through them, working on signing them. Also, she has been busy producing films in her home banner.

