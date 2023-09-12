What! John Abraham starrer The Diplomat postponed, here is the new release date

The Diplomat starring John Abraham postponed, the fans will now have to wait more for the movie, here is the new release date
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 12/09/2023 - 10:13
movie_image: 
John Abraham

MUMBAI: Actor John Abraham is indeed grabbing the attention of the fans and audience with his unique choice of scripts from past few years, the actor has delivered great content driven movies like Parmanu, RAW, Bata House and few more which were different in taste as genre and was loved by the fans. 

The fans are waiting to see what the actor will do next, and as we all know his movie The Diplomat is the subject of conversation and the fans are waiting for this new movie, and now here is a small update about the movie.

Also read Wow! John Abraham was offered THIS role in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham

Movie The Diplomat has been pushed ahead, yes you heard right, the movie has been postponed, earlier the movie was supposed to release on 12th January and now the movie will be releasing in the month of March. Well this Ness has grabbed our attention and the fans will now have to wait more for the new content coming from the side of the actor.

Indeed the title itself indicates that the movie is going to be full of thrills and we would get to see the intense side of the actor once again. 

Produced by Rajesh Bahl, Rakesh Dang, Sameer Dixit, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D. Shah, Ashwin Varde, Jatish Varma under Fortune Films, Wakaoo Films, the movie stars Kumud Mishra, Sharib Hashmi, Amitoj Mann, John Abraham, Benjamin Gilani, Sadia Khateeb, Ashwath Bhatt, Ram Gopal Bajaj and it directed by Shivam Nair.

What are your views on this movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read Wow! John Abraham was offered THIS role in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham

The Diplomat Kumud Mishra Sharib Hashmi Amitoj Mann John Abraham Benjamin Gilani Sadia Khateeb Ashwath Bhatt Ram Gopal Bajaj Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 12/09/2023 - 10:13

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
What! John Abraham starrer The Diplomat postponed, here is the new release date
MUMBAI: Actor John Abraham is indeed grabbing the attention of the fans and audience with his unique choice of scripts...
Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye: What! Amruta gets drunk and seduces Virat
MUMBAI: Zee TV is here with an impossible love story- Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, showcasing the journey of Amruta,...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Oh No! Sahiba follows Seerat, Angad invites the Monga family to Jasleen’s engagement
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Amazed! Reeva shocked to see the love and care in Ishaan’s eyes for Savi
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Sad! Kunal and Tara leave Vandana alone in the mandap for Sonia
MUMBAI: Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Must Read! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Pranali Rathod talks about difficulties while shooting for the wedding sequence; reveals being a little scared in shooting scenes with Harshad and says “I love to play negative roles”
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most successful and long running shows on television.The show has...
Recent Stories
John Abraham
What! John Abraham starrer The Diplomat postponed, here is the new release date
Latest Video
Related Stories
Manoj
Finally! Manoj Bajpayee gives an update about the third season of The Family Man, read more
Sandeep
Woah! Did Sandeep Reddy Vanga sell his ancestral land for Arjun Reddy? Let's take a look at his success story
Animal
Woah! This deleted scene from Animal goes viral, netizens guess which part of the movie does it belong to
Hema
Woah! Hema Malini kisses Dharmendra in this rare click from the birthday celebrations, take a look
Aatish
Exclusive! “People have hobbies of collecting coins and stamps, I collect characters.” – Aatish Kapadia when asked how he comes up these characters
Vishal
Woah! ‘Kadak’ was the word Vishal Jethwa used when asked about Emraan Hashmi’s performance in Tiger 3 but that’s not all, read on for more