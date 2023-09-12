What! John Abraham starrer The Diplomat postponed, here is the new release date

MUMBAI: Actor John Abraham is indeed grabbing the attention of the fans and audience with his unique choice of scripts from past few years, the actor has delivered great content driven movies like Parmanu, RAW, Bata House and few more which were different in taste as genre and was loved by the fans.

The fans are waiting to see what the actor will do next, and as we all know his movie The Diplomat is the subject of conversation and the fans are waiting for this new movie, and now here is a small update about the movie.

Movie The Diplomat has been pushed ahead, yes you heard right, the movie has been postponed, earlier the movie was supposed to release on 12th January and now the movie will be releasing in the month of March. Well this Ness has grabbed our attention and the fans will now have to wait more for the new content coming from the side of the actor.

Indeed the title itself indicates that the movie is going to be full of thrills and we would get to see the intense side of the actor once again.

Produced by Rajesh Bahl, Rakesh Dang, Sameer Dixit, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D. Shah, Ashwin Varde, Jatish Varma under Fortune Films, Wakaoo Films, the movie stars Kumud Mishra, Sharib Hashmi, Amitoj Mann, John Abraham, Benjamin Gilani, Sadia Khateeb, Ashwath Bhatt, Ram Gopal Bajaj and it directed by Shivam Nair.

