What! Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's Film "Devara" Postponed for Spectacular VFX; New Release Date Announced

MUMBAI: The much-anticipated Kortala Siva directorial, "Devara," featuring Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, has decided to unveil its cinematic magic in the second half of 2024. The film, which generated immense excitement with its teaser launch on January 8, 2024, has encountered a shift in its release date from the initially planned April 5, 2024.

Insiders reveal that "Devara" is a visual spectacle heavily reliant on VFX, demanding meticulous attention to detail. The creators, including NTR Jr. and Kortala Siva, are steadfast in their commitment to delivering a cinematic masterpiece, not willing to compromise on the visual brilliance. Sources close to the project disclose that the VFX work, crucial for the film's grandeur, is still in progress. Additionally, approximately 20 days of shoot remain, slightly affected by Saif Ali Khan's injury, who plays a pivotal role as the antagonist in "Devara."

Also Read:Must Read! “Maybe they are scared with the clash” Netizens reacts on the movie Devara getting postponed

The decision to postpone the release aligns with a strategic approach to avoid last-minute rushes and ensure a flawless end product. The makers, aware of the heightened expectations post the success of "RRR," are dedicated to providing an unparalleled cinematic experience.

While the plot of "Devara" remains shrouded in mystery, what is known is that the film unfolds as a two-part saga against the scenic backdrop of coastal lands, promising a blend of action and drama. With NTR Jr., Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan forming a formidable star cast, "Devara" is poised to captivate audiences with its enigmatic storyline.

In the interim, fans can also look forward to NTR Jr.'s involvement in the YRF Spy Universe Film, "War 2," alongside Hrithik Roshan. The Ayan Mukerji directorial is slated to commence filming in April 2024.

Also Read: First Look Out! Watch out for this intense action scene in Devara Part 1 starring Saif Ali Khan, Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: Pinkvilla



