What! Karan Johar compares his trauma with film Taare Zameen Par, here's how

Filmmaker Karan Johar recently opened up about his childhood trauma and how he would try hard to fit in and look 'cool.' In a recent interview with Nikhil Taneja, Johar also shared about the time he spent in his boarding school and was ragged on his first day.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/29/2023 - 15:00
movie_image: 
Karan

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Karan Johar recently opened up about his childhood trauma and how he would try hard to fit in and look 'cool.' In a recent interview with Nikhil Taneja, Johar also shared about the time he spent in his boarding school and was ragged on his first day. 

Also read -What! Koffee With Karan 8: When Ranbir Kapoor rejected Alia Bhatt, expressed a desire to marry THIS Bollywood actress

Johar said he made Madonna his fake icon only to sound cool among his classmates. Food was his solace, the filmmaker said. The 'ladoo' in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was actually him as he couldn't tie his shoelaces because his stomach came in the way. "I was ridiculously spoiled and food was my solace, my best friend," he said.

Karan Johar further opened up about being mocked and a 'target of jokes'. He shared that he thought the world was 'caving' in on him and he wanted to move to another school in another city. "My parents were like why do you want to go to a boarding? You are so protected here. Will you be able to manage," he added.

Johar continued that he wanted to start afresh and bid farewell to everyone. He left for his boarding school in Panchgani where Aamir Khan and Darsheel Safary's film was shot. Speaking of his first day at the boarding school, Johar shared about the first by he met who slapped him with unusual questions and made him realise that he was away from his parents.

Talking about being ragged, Karan Johar said they (his seniors) realised that he was 'vulnerable' and locked him inside the bathroom. He further said he cried out loud in the middle of the assembly following which the Principal. 

Also read - KWK season 8: Best dressed celebs on Karan Johar’s chat show before the new season begins

Following the incident, his father Yash Johar came to meet him in the school. "I cried and said Papa take me home, I won't eat," Johar added. He also said he ran to his father just like Darsheel Safary did in Taare Zameen Par.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - India TV 
 

Karan Johar Taare Zameen Par darsheel saffary Aamir Khan Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/29/2023 - 15:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Woah! Throwback to the time Ranbir Kapoor reacted to Govinda's accusations of chopping off the latter's scenes from Jagga Jasoos
MUMBAI: There are hit films, there are flop films, there are disastrous films as well, but then there are neglected...
What! Karan Johar compares his trauma with film Taare Zameen Par, here's how
MUMBAI: Filmmaker Karan Johar recently opened up about his childhood trauma and how he would try hard to fit in and...
OMG! Manoj Bajpayee opens up about his hard time in the industry, reveals about doing films 'just for money'
MUMBAI: Manoj Bajpayee first came into the spotlight after he played Bhiku Mhatre in Ram Gopal Varma’s Satya over 25...
OMG! Seema Sajdeh opens up about the accusations faced by her after her divorce from Sohail Khan
MUMBAI: Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh, who tied the knot in 1998, ended their 24 years of marriage last year. They are...
Rest in peace! Friends star Matthew Perry is no more, found dead in his LA home
MUMBAI: “Friends” star Matthew Perry was found dead Saturday in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home, law enforcement...
Woah! Ranbir Kapoor reveals about filming for Wake Up Sid and Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani at the same time, read more
MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor is known for his roles in iconic Bollywood films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Barfi, and Sanju....
Recent Stories
Ranbir
Woah! Throwback to the time Ranbir Kapoor reacted to Govinda's accusations of chopping off the latter's scenes from Jagga Jasoos
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ranbir
Woah! Throwback to the time Ranbir Kapoor reacted to Govinda's accusations of chopping off the latter's scenes from Jagga Jasoos
Manoj
OMG! Manoj Bajpayee opens up about his hard time in the industry, reveals about doing films 'just for money'
Seema
OMG! Seema Sajdeh opens up about the accusations faced by her after her divorce from Sohail Khan
Ranbir
Woah! Ranbir Kapoor reveals about filming for Wake Up Sid and Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani at the same time, read more
Yami
Woah! Yami Gautam reveals how her life changed after Uri: The Surgical Strike
Kareena
Shocking! From Zoya Akhtar to Sanjay Leela Bhansali, here are times when Kareena Kapoor Khan took brutal digs at directors