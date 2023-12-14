What! Kirron Kher allegedly threatened a Chandigarh businessman, HC grants him police protection

MUMBAI : Actress/politician who has been part of many blockbuster Bollywood films like Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Devdas, Dostana and many more, seems to have landed in big legal trouble. As per reports, Kher and her political aide Shadev Salaria allegedly threatened a Chandigarh based businessman as well as his family, for not returning her money in time.

Also Read- Hilarious! Shilpa Shetty, Badshah, and Kirron Kher's new video will leave you in splits

Businessman Agarwal submitted in court that he, his wife and two minor daughters were facing threat to life and liberty from Kher and Salaria. Agarwal stated that the 71-year-old Kher had lent him Rs 8 crores for investment, which he had to return after profits. He reportedly invested the money and in August returned her Rs 2 crores.

Agarwal’s petition said that he asked for more time November as he was unable to pay the entire amount due to fluctuations in the market. However the actress and her aide demanded the money back or made it clear that his life is at risk.

The court thus ordered that Superintendent of Police and the concerned SHO’ should provide protection to the businessman for a week. Certain restrictions have been imposed to make sure the security is not misused.

Kirron and her office have refused to comment on it.

Also Read- Must read! Kirron Kher to take a break from judging India's Got Talent; read on for the reason

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Spotboye

