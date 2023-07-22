What! Mouni Roy reveals about being hospitalised for 9 days, wishes pour in from her loved ones, take a look

The Brahamastra actor mentioned on social media that she is now "recovering slowly" and doing well. She also expressed gratitude towards her near and dear ones who took care of her and showered love on her husband Suraj Nambiar.
MOUNI ROY

MUMBAI:  Television and film actor, Mouni Roy recently shared her health update on social media. Without revealing the reason for her hospitalisation, Mouni revealed that she had been in the hospital for the last nine days. She also shared pictures of herself from the hospital bed.

The Brahamastra actor mentioned on social media that she is now “recovering slowly” and doing well. She also expressed gratitude towards her near and dear ones who took care of her and showered love on her husband Suraj Nambiar.

Mouni wrote on Instagram, “9 days in a hospital & I’m overwhelmed by a stillness deeper than anything I have ever known. Happy to report I’m back home and recovering slowly but very well. A happy healthy life over err’ything. .”

11111

She added, “A big thank you to my loveliest friends who spent their precious time taking care of me, sent me wishes & love. ILY guys.” Mouni concluded by saying, “P.s @nambiar13 There’s No one like you.. I’m forever grateful. ॐ नमः शिवाय.”

Among the pictures that Mouni shared, one featured her hand with the glucose syringe. In another, she seems to be playing Ludo to kill time at the hospital. A photo also had her posing with Suraj as she returned from the hospital.

As soon as Mouni updated about her health, her fans and friends wished her a speedy recovery. Disha Patani commented, “Awww get well soonest my monz i love you!! Also i have the same jumper hehee.” Nia Sharma wrote, “Wishing you a speedy recovery  @imouniroy .” Arjun Bijlani dropped a couple of heart emojis in the comments section. Like her many fans, Mrunal Thakur asked, “What baby why??? You ok ? Get well soon my doll.”

On the work front, Mouni Roy was seen in the film, Brahmāstra: Part One- Shiva. Mouni has been doing a number of music videos and was recently seen in Dotara, sung by Payal Dev and Jubin Nautiyal. The actor also has a film, titled Penthouse in the pipeline. Directed by Abbas Mastan, the film will also star Bobby Deol and Arjun Rampal in pivotal roles.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

