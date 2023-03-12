What! Namrata Shirodkar once revealed that her husband Mahesh Babu wanted his wife to be a homemaker, netizens express anguish

He married Hindi film actress Namrata Shirodkar in February 2005 and the couple have 2 children together.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 12/03/2023 - 16:00
movie_image: 
Namrata

MUMBAI: Mahesh has been a part of the entertainment industry for over two decades and has done some incredible work in the South film industry. He is a name to reckon with in the Telugu film industry. He has been part of blockbuster films in his long career and achieved many milestones. The actor is known to live a luxurious lifestyle and has many lavish possessions. He married Hindi film actress Namrata Shirodkar in February 2005 and the couple have 2 children together. 

Also Read-Mahesh Babu candidly discusses the bad phase of his life

In a throwback interview, Namrata revealed why she gave up acting after getting married and said that Mahesh never wanted a working wife. She added that even if she worked in an office he would want her to leave. She however also put her point across and said that she could not live in a bungalow and made him shift in an apartment. 

Here are some of the comments the netizens put across about Mahesh Babu's expectations;

Also Read-Namrata Shirodkar shares 'conjuring in the house'

Namrata has been part of films like Kacche Dhaage, Vaastav: The Reality, Pukar, Dil Vil Pyar Vyar, and Bride and Prejudice. 

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 

Credit-Bollywoodshaadis 

Sarkaru Vaari Paata Mahesh Babu Namrita Shirodkar Srimanthudu Maharshi Aagadu Businessman Spyder South News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 12/03/2023 - 16:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Pandya Store: Shocking! Huge misunderstanding between Dhawal and Natasha
MUMBAI: Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Every...
Woah! Check out the net worth of the Deols, Abhay Deol's net worth will shock you
MUMBAI: Deols are one of the biggest superstars in the country, and they are undoubtedly powerful together as a family...
Woah! Check out the salary growth of Marvel fame Scarlett Johansson
MUMBAI: Scarlett Johansson earned worldwide recognition for her role as Natasha Romanoff in the Marvel Cinematic...
What! Namrata Shirodkar once revealed that her husband Mahesh Babu wanted his wife to be a homemaker, netizens express anguish
MUMBAI: Mahesh has been a part of the entertainment industry for over two decades and has done some incredible work in...
Exciting! Emraan Hashmi spills the beans if his character Aatish in Tiger 3 will have a spin off in the YRF Spy Universe
MUMBAI: Emraan Hashmi is one actor who is known for his charm and sensual scenes in films. He has grabbed a lot of fame...
What! THIS actor was India’s biggest flop actors with no solo hit in 24 years but lives a luxurious life
MUMBAI: The 1999 film Sirf Tum produced by Boney Kapoor and directed by Agathiyan. It starred Sanjay Kapoor and Priya...
Recent Stories
Abhay
Woah! Check out the net worth of the Deols, Abhay Deol's net worth will shock you
Latest Video
Related Stories
Abhay
Woah! Check out the net worth of the Deols, Abhay Deol's net worth will shock you
Emraan
Exciting! Emraan Hashmi spills the beans if his character Aatish in Tiger 3 will have a spin off in the YRF Spy Universe
Sanjay
What! THIS actor was India’s biggest flop actors with no solo hit in 24 years but lives a luxurious life
Radhika
Wow! Radhika Madan reveals how she texted her team at 2am about doing the film, Sanaa
Animal
Box office! Animal crosses the mark of 100 crore in just 2 days, whereas Sam Bahadur is struggling, here are the collection
Meiyang
Wow! Meiyang Chang on marking his return to music, 'It's a great time to be a musician'