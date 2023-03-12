What! Namrata Shirodkar once revealed that her husband Mahesh Babu wanted his wife to be a homemaker, netizens express anguish

MUMBAI: Mahesh has been a part of the entertainment industry for over two decades and has done some incredible work in the South film industry. He is a name to reckon with in the Telugu film industry. He has been part of blockbuster films in his long career and achieved many milestones. The actor is known to live a luxurious lifestyle and has many lavish possessions. He married Hindi film actress Namrata Shirodkar in February 2005 and the couple have 2 children together.

In a throwback interview, Namrata revealed why she gave up acting after getting married and said that Mahesh never wanted a working wife. She added that even if she worked in an office he would want her to leave. She however also put her point across and said that she could not live in a bungalow and made him shift in an apartment.

Here are some of the comments the netizens put across about Mahesh Babu's expectations;

Namrata has been part of films like Kacche Dhaage, Vaastav: The Reality, Pukar, Dil Vil Pyar Vyar, and Bride and Prejudice.

