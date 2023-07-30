What! Navneet Nishan recalls the time she kissed Aamir Khan 'all day long' for the film Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke

MUMBAI: Long before Aamir Khan earned the title of Mr Perfectionist, he was 'quietly naughty'. Well, we are not claiming this, but his co-star Navneet Nishan declared him. Recently, Aamir's superhit family comedy Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke completed 30 years of the release. On the special occasion, Khan's co-star Navneet shared an interesting story from behind the scenes.

In the Mahesh Bhatt-directed, Navneet played the role of Maya- the daughter of antagonist Bijlani (Dalip Tahil). For one of the sequences, Aamir made Navneet kiss him 'all day along' for continuity.

While speaking to a news portal Nishan said, "After our engagement, I go to Aamir’s house to pick him up and give him a peck on the cheek. There was a lipstick mark on his cheek when I kissed him. And later, Aamir being Aamir said ‘This has to be in continuity’. So, all through the day, he made me kiss his cheek at least 7-8 times. I came home and I told my friends that I have kissed Aamir Khan all day long! Meri toh lottery nikal gayi'." Navneet further revealed that the 'cute' scene was later edited from the final cut.

The 1993 superhit family comedy also starred Juhi Chawla, Kunal Khemmu (as a child artist), Tiku Talsania, Mushtaq Khan, Javed Khan and others. The movie also won the National Film Award – Special Mention (Feature Film).

Aamir's last big screen release was Laal Singh Chaddha (2022). The movie opened with critical acclaim, but a negative response from the audiences. The movie flopped at the box office, and Aamir decided to take a break from movies. He was last seen in a cameo in the Kajol-starrer Salaam Venky.

