What! Neena Gupta complains when denied entry in reserved lounge at Bareilly airport, have a look

MUMBAI: Veteran actress Neena Gupta has been a rage at a point in time. Her bold choices, from featuring in the song Choli Ke Peeche to the critically acclaimed show, Who Chokri, speak about her experience in the craft.

Also read -This is how Neena Gupta helped Masaba overcome her fears!

After a long sabbatical, the strong-headed Neena made her magical comeback in 2018 with Badhaai Ho. Creating buzz equally in the second innings of her career; the actress wears her heart on her sleeves.

She is pretty active on her social media handle, where she is often seen posting her daily life updates and interacting with her followers. The veteran actress shared a sarcastic video in her latest post, taking a dig at Bareilly airport authorities for denying entry to the reserved lounge.

On Wednesday, Neena Gupta posted a video on her social media handle from Bareilly airport. In the video, she can be seen waiting outside the reserved lounge. She was denied entry to the lounge, which is primarily meant for VIPs.

Posting a video from there, she can be heard saying, “Hello, main Bareilly airport se bol rahi hoon. Ye reserved lounge hain jahan main jaake ekbar baithi thi par aaj mujhe allow nahi kiya. Mujhe laga ye reserved lounge VIP ke liye hoti hain toh mujhe laga ki main VIP hoon par abhi tak VIP nahi bani, Aur bohot mehnat karni padegi VIP banne ke liye. Toh, acha hai iss bahane mehnat karungi VIP banne ki. Thank you so much. (Hello, I am speaking from Bareilly airport. That’s the reserved lounge where I had gone once, but I was not allowed. It is meant for VIPs and I thought I am also VIP, but I am not a VIP yet. I'll have to work even more to become one. Thank you so much.)”

She captioned the post with crying emojis. Take a look at the video shared by her:

Soon after the video was posted, several fans lauded the actress and came out in her support. A fan commented, “Aapki honesty ke liye aap hamesha VIP ho," and another fan commented, “You are too good !!! Love your confidence and openess !”

Popular actress Vaishnavi Mahant also extended her support towards the actress and wrote, “Neena ji you know what you are. These guys don't know how to value the right people. You don't need their evaluation. I know how this feels.”

Also read - Neena Gupta on working with Sanjay Mishra in Vadh, “He was initially scared of me” – Exclusive!

Work-wise, Neena Gupta will be seen in yet-untitled Ashish R Shukla's next crime thriller. Apart from Neena, the project will be headlined by Rakul Preet Singh. The team will begin the film shoot by the end of October in Mumbai.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla