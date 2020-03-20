This is what Neena Gupta‘s daily schedule looks like after the Covid-19 outbreak

MUMBAI: Badhaai Ho and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan fame Neena Gupta finally got recognition after her long journey in Bollywood. The actress delivered amazing scenes in these movies, which won the hearts of the audience. Her comic timing was loved by all.

She was paired opposite Gajraj Rao in these movies, and ther jodi became very popular. Moreover, the one-liners by the actress in these movies made all of us laugh till our stomachs ached.

The actress has now shared how she used to spend her day earlier and how she spends it after the Covid-19 outbreak.

Have a look.