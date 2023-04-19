WHAT! Paparazzi get confused between Saqib Saleem, and Sonakshi Sinha's rumored boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal

Recently, Sonakshi Sinha, Saqib Saleem, and Huma Qureshi were spotted in the city, but Zaheer Iqbal was not there. Well, the paparazzi by mistake started calling Saqib ‘Zaheer Bhai’.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 04/19/2023 - 14:55
movie_image: 
Saqib Saleem and Sonakshi Sinha

MUMBAI: There are many close friends groups in the industry and one of them is of Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem, Sonakshi Sinha, and Zaheer Iqbal. They are spotted together many times, and even on social media they share a lot of pictures and videos with each other.

Recently, Sonakshi, Saqib, and Huma were spotted in the city, but Zaheer was not there. Well, the paparazzi by mistake started calling Saqib ‘Zaheer Bhai’. So, Huma corrected the photographers by telling them that he is ‘Saqib Bhai’. Then Saqib joked with paps and “Kaha hai Zaheer, mujhe dikhao. Kaunsa Zaheer.”

Also Read: From Tabu to Sonakshi Sinha, have a look at their breathtaking jewelry 

Well, maybe the paparazzi got confused with the name because of Sonakshi. So, there have been reports that Sonakshi is dating Zaheer Iqbal and when the paps saw Sonakshi, they must have felt that even Zaheer will be there with her.

A few days ago, Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgan had also corrected paparazzi for the pronunciation of her name. While they were calling her Naisa, the star kid corrected them by stating that the pronunciation of her name is Nisa.

Talking about Sonakshi, Huma, and Saqib’s movies, Sonakshi and Saqib together will be seen in a movie titled Kakuda. Apart from Kakuda, Sonakshi has Dahaad (web series), Heeramandi (web series) and Bade Miya Chote Miyan lined up. From all her projects, Heeramandi is clearly the most awaited one.

Meanwhile, Huma will be seen in Tarla and Pooja Meri Jaan.

Also Read: Huma Qureshi has stopped taking advice from people on what projects to pick

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Huma Qureshi Saqib Saleem Sonakshi Sinha Zaheer Iqbal Double XL Nysa Devgan Heeramandi TARLA Pooja Meri Jaan Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 04/19/2023 - 14:55

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Truth Is Out- Abir Is Abhimanyu's Son, How Will Akshara & Abhinav Tackle The Situation?
MUMBAI :  The longest-running show on Indian television is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi and we...
Teri Meri Doriyaan: Emotional Drama! Angad blames Sahiba for his mother’ health scare!
MUMBAI:Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
"I watched drunk scenes from different movies on repeat before getting into the skin of the character to enact a drunk emotional scene.", shares Shares Vijayendra Kumeria Who Essays The Character Of Angad In Star Plus Show Teri Meri Doriyaann
MUMBAI :StarPlus' 'Teri Meri Doriyaann’ has always kept the audience's excitement on the edge by bringing one or the...
Exclusive! Garba Queen Falguni Pathak to be seen for the wedding special episodes of Pandya Store? Here’s what we know!
MUMBAI:Star Plus' Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Wow! OTT actress Poulomi Das has special message for her bae Alpaone as they celebrate anniversary
MUMBAI :Actress Poulomi Das has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting contribution...
Nach Baliye Season 10: Exclusive! Vipul Roy and Melis Atici to participate in the show ?
MUMBAI:Nach Baliye is a dance reality show where couples who are in a relationship or married come and participate....
Recent Stories
Shocking! After Salman Khan, Rakhi Sawant gets death threats
Shocking! After Salman Khan, Rakhi Sawant gets death threats
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shocking! After Salman Khan, Rakhi Sawant gets death threats
Shocking! After Salman Khan, Rakhi Sawant gets death threats
Avinash Soni roped in for movie Cheers
Exclusive! Sabka Sai actor Avinash Soni roped in for movie Cheers
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Afwaah trailer:Must Read! Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhumi Pednekar starrer looks like interesting film about how rumours spread like fire on social media
reacted on her marriage questio
Finally! Parineeti Chopra reacts on her marriage, have a look
Shehnaaz Gill
Exclusive! Shehnaaz Gill reveals she connected with THIS co-star the most on the sets of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Satish Kaushik
WOW! Did you know Salman Khan and Satish Kaushik had discussed Tere Naam 2?