What! Pathaan teaser to be attached with Shamshera? Read More

MUMBAI: Shahrukh Khan's upcoming action thriller titled Pathaan has been the talk of the town ever since the movie was in the making and much before the official announcement. The movie which also has John Abraham and Deepika Padukone along with the King Khan is said to be the spy universe which is directed by Siddharth Anand.

Already the announcement video and the first look of the actor Shahrukh Khan has been creating a strong buzz all over the social media and now as per the reports it is said that the first ever teaser of the movie Pathaan will be attached with the upcoming Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamshera.

Yes you heard right, if report ls are to be believed, the teaser of the movie Pathaan will be attached with upcoming Yash Raj banner Shamshera which has Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Datt along with Vaani Kapoor.

Well if this news is true, no doubt it will be the great news for all the Pathaan and Shahrukh Khan fans, as the excitement is out of control because the fans will get to see the actor on big screen after a long gap of four years.

The movie Pathaan will be the crossover between Salman Khan starrer Tiger franchise and Hrithik Roshan starrer War.

