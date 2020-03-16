What! Pathaan teaser to be attached with Shamshera? Read More

As per the reports it is said that the first ever teaser of movie Pathaan will come along with the movie Shamshera

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 06/30/2022 - 14:57
movie_image: 
What! Pathaan teaser to be attached with Shamshera? Read More

MUMBAI: Shahrukh Khan's upcoming action thriller titled Pathaan has been the talk of the town ever since the movie was in the making and much before the official announcement. The movie which also has John Abraham and Deepika Padukone along with the King Khan is said to be the spy universe which is directed by Siddharth Anand.

Already the announcement video and the first look of the actor Shahrukh Khan has been creating a strong buzz all over the social media and now as per the reports it is said that the first ever teaser of the movie Pathaan will be attached with the upcoming Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamshera.

Yes you heard right, if report ls are to be believed, the teaser of the movie Pathaan will be attached with upcoming Yash Raj banner Shamshera which has Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Datt along with Vaani Kapoor.

Also read (Wow! Shahrukh Khan drops his first ever look from Pathaan as he completes 30 years in the industry)

Well if this news is true, no doubt it will be the great news for all the Pathaan and Shahrukh Khan fans, as the excitement is out of control because the fans will get to see the actor on big screen after a long gap of four years.

How excited are you for the movie Pathan do let us know in the comment section below.

The movie Pathaan will be the crossover between Salman Khan starrer Tiger franchise and Hrithik Roshan starrer War.

bollywood news, bollywood movies, digital news, web series, tellychakkar

Also read (Wow! Shahrukh Khan drops his first ever look from Pathaan as he completes 30 years in the industry)

Pathaan Shahrukh Khan Yash Raj film Siddharth Anand John Abraham Deepika Padukone Bollywood News Bollywood movies Digital News Web series TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 06/30/2022 - 14:57

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Shiva comes for Rishita's Godhbharai in disguise; Pandyas finally come to know he is alive in StarPlus' Pandya Store
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in...
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Kya Baat Hai! Jannat Zubair and Faisal Shaikh are overwhelmed as Rohit Shetty praises them
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
EXCLUSIVE! Jeny Ashish Jethwa to enter Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan post leap
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.  We have been at the...
EXCLUSIVE! Khushbu Tawde RETURNS to Mere Sai in a pivotal role
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. Also read:...
EXCLUSIVE! Rachana Mistry to play the LEAD in Atul Ketkar and Manoj D Pelliwar's next on Star Bharat
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment. Also read:...
EXCLUSIVE! Sneha Wagh bags the negative lead in Star Bharat's upcoming show by Atul Ketkar and Manoj D. Pillewar
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.  We all know that Star...
Recent Stories
What! Pathaan teaser to be attached with Shamshera? Read More
What! Pathaan teaser to be attached with Shamshera? Read More
Latest Video