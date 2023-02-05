What! Priyanka Chopra admits she was close to losing daughter Malti Marie many times, says “I don’t even know how I’ll ever discipline her…”

The doting mother recently revealed the face of her beautiful daughter Malti Marie and fans went gaga over how adorable she looks.
Malti Marie

MUMBAI :Priyanka Chopra is a powerhouse of talent. She has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood as well as Hollywood. The actress has entered the new phase of her life. The actress and her singer-actor husband Nick Jonas welcomed a baby girl in January this year. The child was born via surrogacy.

The doting mother recently revealed the face of her beautiful daughter Malti Marie and fans went gaga over how adorable she looks. Now, speaking to an entertainment magazine in the US, the Don actress opened up about her daughter saying, “I don’t even know how I’ll ever discipline her (Malti) because I just don’t have it in me. I was so close to losing her so many times that she can get away with anything and I just want to see her happy. I want her to be the happiest. She’s a super smiley, happy baby, and that’s all my goal is—to see her joyous.”

Priyanka also revealed she now understands why mothers will be ready to rip apart anyone who hurts their child. She admitted to being ‘not so chilled’ mom like her own mother Madhu Chopra. She added, “I was like, ‘Mom, chill out. What are you doing?’ Now I get it. I would take someone out”

On the work front, Priyanka is currently seen in the international web series Citadel on Amazon Prime Video. She next has Zoya Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   

Credit-Spotboye


 

 

