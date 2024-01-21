What! Raveena Tandon Discloses She Was the Initial Choice for Aarya; Opted for Aranyak Instead

MUMBAI: Bollywood luminary Raveena Tandon revealed that she was the first choice for the web series Aarya, eventually played by Sushmita Sen. Raveena, speaking at the trailer launch of her upcoming web series Karmma Calling, shared that the role was also offered to her a decade ago by director Ruchi Narain but had to decline due to personal reasons. She opted for Aranyak as her digital debut, a move that paid off well and brought accolades.

Karmma Calling adapted and directed by Ruchi Narain, is a web series set in a world of glamour, deceit, and betrayal. Raveena portrays Indrani Kothari, a glamorous figure from the 90s married to a billionaire, whose life takes a turn with the arrival of a mysterious woman named Karma.

Also Read: What! Raveena Tandon was the first choice for Sushmita Sen's Aarya, here's why the actress refused

Speaking about her character, Raveena highlighted the challenge of essaying a grey character like Indrani Kothari. She emphasized the need to detach from her real-life persona to embody the role convincingly, ensuring she didn't bring in personal thoughts or sympathy while portraying the character.

Reflecting on her decision to choose Aranyak over Aarya a decade ago, Raveena stated that she aimed to explore roles that offered audiences a different facet of her acting prowess. The gamble paid off, leading to a successful digital debut and earning accolades.

Karmma Calling is scheduled to debut on Disney+ Hotstar on January 26, marking Raveena Tandon's return to the digital space with a promising storyline.

Also Read: What! Raveena Tandon was the first choice for Sushmita Sen's Aarya, here's why the actress refused

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: News 18