This is what Rishi Kapoor meant to SRK

MUMBAI: After a career of over 48 years, the legendary Rishi Kapoor passed away this morning at the age of 67. He had been fighting cancer for over 2 years. His fans are in a state of shock and really cannot believe that their favourite star is no more.

He breathed his last at 845 AM and left us with only memories to live with. The actor, who was favourite of all types of audiences, no matter what age group, has kept us entertained and garnered a lot of love and appreciation from all quarters.

On hearing this sad news, fans on social media have shared an amazing throwback video where we see SRK revealing what Rishiji meant to him.

Have a look.

This is indeed a very sweet message by SRK for his favourite Rishi Kapoor, and there is no doubt the actor had a remarkable presence in Bollywood.

Rishi Kapoor left us with great memories of his to cherish for a lifetime. This indeed a great loss to the world of entertainment. Rest in peace.