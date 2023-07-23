What! Saahil Chadha reveals about Salman Khan's desire to become a director if his acting career haven't had taken off

Actor Saahil Chadha, who appeared in films like Baghbaan, Laal Dupatta Malmal Ka and Maa, recently shared that Salman was planning of becoming a director if his acting career did not take off.
Salman Khan

MUMBAI :Salman Khan became a superstar soon after the release of Sooraj Barjatya’s Maine Pyar Kiya but, months before the release of the film, Salman had already thought of a back-up plan in case the film turned out to be a flop.

Also read - Actor Saahil Chadha dubs for Hollywood star Tom Hanks

Actor Saahil Chadha, who appeared in films like Baghbaan, Laal Dupatta Malmal Ka and Maa, recently shared that Salman was planning of becoming a director if his acting career did not take off.

In a chat with an entertainment portal, Saahil shared that Salman was already working on a script and had offered him the lead role in the film. Saahil said that they met at the T-Series office when Salman told him, “He said my film Maine Pyar Kiya is coming. He said if my film works then I am an actor, otherwise I’ll be a director.” Saahil further recalled, “He said I’m working on a film script and I have been trying to get Aamir to listen to it but he doesn’t want to. It’s the story of two friends, Mohnish Bahl and you.”

Saahil said that Salman narrated him the story and he said yes on the spot. “I said done. I’ll do it,” he recalled. But things changed after Maine Pyar Kiya released. Starring Salman and Bhagyashree, the film was a massive hit and launched the careers of the two actors in a big way. Even though Salman had made his debut in a small role in Biwi Ho Toh Aisi, Maine Pyar Kiya was the film that put him on the map.

Also read -  Actors Saahil Chadha and Mishal Raheja grace the Mud Rush Preview launch

Saahil recalled that he then met Salman after the success of the film when they were both shooting at Film City. “I said ‘Congratulations, where is my film?’ He said, ‘Where is the time?’.” Since Salman was a superstar, he dropped the idea of becoming a director.

Salman and Saahil later worked together in Ravi Chopra’s 2003 film Baghban.

