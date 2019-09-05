News

This is what Sadak 2’s Alia Bhatt has to say about her father Mahesh Bhatt

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Sep 2019 07:44 PM

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt is collaborating with her dad and filmmaker, Mahesh Bhatt for his upcoming film Sadak 2. The film is a sequel to the 1991 Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt starrer.

Now, as the film’s shoot continues, Alia spoke about working with her dad in an interview with the Hindustan Times. Alia said, “Working with family is amazing. The whole vibe is that of fun and excitement. The character I am playing is both different and difficult. A lot of effort is required. Also my father is so emotionally charged and high all the time that it’s another experience altogether. Initially, I was a little nervous but now I am in the flow, enjoying every bit of the journey and more excited to see this film release. Once the release date nears, I’ll be nervous again.”

Sadak 2 is slated to release on 10 July 2020.&nbsp

Tags > Alia Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt, Sadak 2, Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Ayushmann and Nushrat Bharucha visit the sets of...

Ayushmann and Nushrat Bharucha visit the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

In pics: Tujhse Hai Raabta one year celebrations

In pics: Tujhse Hai Raabta one year celebrations
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Gaurav Chopra
Gaurav Chopra
Naura
Naura
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Paras V Chhabraa
Paras V Chhabraa
Mansoor Dar
Mansoor Dar

past seven days