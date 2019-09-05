This is what Sadak 2’s Alia Bhatt has to say about her father Mahesh Bhatt

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt is collaborating with her dad and filmmaker, Mahesh Bhatt for his upcoming film Sadak 2. The film is a sequel to the 1991 Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt starrer.

Now, as the film’s shoot continues, Alia spoke about working with her dad in an interview with the Hindustan Times. Alia said, “Working with family is amazing. The whole vibe is that of fun and excitement. The character I am playing is both different and difficult. A lot of effort is required. Also my father is so emotionally charged and high all the time that it’s another experience altogether. Initially, I was a little nervous but now I am in the flow, enjoying every bit of the journey and more excited to see this film release. Once the release date nears, I’ll be nervous again.”

Sadak 2 is slated to release on 10 July 2020.