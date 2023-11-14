What! Salaar to witness an increase in the Box Office earnings due to KGF's Yash aka Rocky Bhai's cameo in the film?

We’re all set to witness one of the biggest clashes in the history of Indian cinema this Christmas. Yes, we’re talking about Dunki versus Salaar’s high-voltage competition at the box office.
Salaar

While the makers of both films are leaving no stone unturned in garnering maximum attention, the latest we learned is about the Prabhas starrer, and it has a connection with KGF star Yash. 

While the makers of both films are leaving no stone unturned in garnering maximum attention, the latest we learned is about the Prabhas starrer, and it has a connection with KGF star Yash. 

The upcoming action thriller, which is scheduled to be released on 22nd December, is directed by Prashanth Neel. As Neel is coming fresh from the success of KGF Chapter 2, expectations are really high. 

On top of that, Prabhas and Neel are working for the first time together, so everyone is excited to see how this mix turns out to be on the big screen.

While the clash has brought Salaar back into the limelight, another important reason behind its buzz is the rumored connection with the KGF series. 

Yes, you read that right! Ever since the project was announced, there have been reports stating that the biggie is a part of Prashanth Neel’s cinematic universe, and Yash could possibly make an appearance in it.

Now, as per the report in Track Tollywood, Salaar will be featuring Yash as Rocky Bhai, establishing a connection between the Prabhas starrer and the KGF series. 

The actor will reportedly make a cameo appearance in the climax of the film. If this is true, Neel’s upcoming actioner will become much stronger than a dinosaur (watch the teaser to get the reference).

As Prashanth Neel is planning something huge with Salaar, one just can’t ignore the rumor related to Yash’s cameo, as it might even come true. 

If not, such reports will do the work of taking the buzz to the next level before it arrives at the box office alongside Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki.

Meanwhile, apart from Prabhas, the film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and others in key roles.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

