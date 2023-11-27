What! Salman Khan does not consider himself as a superstar, here's why

MUMBAI: Salman Khan's Tiger 3, which was released on November 12, has been doing well at the box office. In an interview with IndiaToday.in, the actor talked about his 'superstar tag', how he got the first Tiger film, and more.

Also read - Woah! Salman Khan's bodyguard shoves a man away with force while the actor hurriedly rushes to his car, take a look at the viral video

When asked what his feelings were about being called a 'superstar', Salman said 'nothing about him is superstarry'. He added he has 'never felt like a superstar, ever'.Salman Khan told the portal, "I have never felt that way. I have never felt like a superstar ever. My habits are not that of a superstar. The way I travel, the way I dress, there is nothing I do that speaks superstar. My mind is not tuned that way. Nothing about me is any superstarry. Nothing at all. I don't think Salman Khan is a superstar. It is all bulls***. I have never felt it. I am just happy to wake up in the morning, have my coffee and start my day. I just want to give my best."

Salman is often spotted in casual outfits at Bollywood parties as well as red carpet events. Earlier this month, he attended various Diwali bashes and stood out in his basic denim looks.

Salman Khan also talked about how he got the first film under the now popular Tiger franchise, Ek Tha Tiger. He said, "I heard the narration at my farm and it was about 2.30 in the afternoon. I heard the synopsis and then the whole script, and I thought it was good. It was my first time working with YRF (Yash Raj Films). Our fathers have been very close."

Salman Khan's father is veteran script writer Salim Khan, while YRF is headed by director-producer Aditya Chopra, son of the late filmmaker Yash Chopra.

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles. The film has grossed ₹400.5 crore worldwide in just 10 days of its release, as per Yash Raj Films.

Tiger 3 is the third installment of the Tiger franchise and a part of the YRF Spy Universe with the likes of War (2019) and Pathaan (2023).

Tiger 3 also has cameo appearances of Shah Rukh Khan aka Pathaan and a post-credit scene featuring Hrithik Roshan's War character, Kabir.

Also read - Fascinating! Bigg Boss 17: Orry grabs everyone's attention through sharing picture with Salman Khan wearing ‘I’m A Liver’ T-shirt

Just like the two previous installments – Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai – the film focuses on a new mission involving RA&W agent Tiger (Salman Khan) and ISI agent Zoya (Katrina Kaif).

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Hindustan Times