What! Salman Khan makes headlines for eating 3 samosas in one go at the trailer launch of Antim: The Final Truth

MUMBAI: Celebrities are often in the news for some or the other reason.

Either it is for the best of what they are doing and sometimes, it is because of the wrong reasons. There are also times when the reason is as ransom as it sounds.

The most recent one is Salman Khan eating three samosas in one go at Gaiety Galaxy while launching the trailer of Antim: The Final Truth which also stars his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in a pivotal role. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Gaiety is one of the oldest and busiest theatres of Mumbai but has slowed down amid the global pandemic.

The chief director of Gaiety Galaxy and Maratha Mandir, Manoj Desai revealed how Salman Khan ate three samosas in one go at the trailer launch of Antim: The Final Truth. We wonder, what the superstar would have done post that, that would make the headlines.

Salman Khan fans can take notes on ‘Bhai’ eating 3 samosas in one go and still maintaining a stunning physique!

Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the film will be globally released in theatres by Zee Studios on November 26, 2021.

CREDIT: Koimoi