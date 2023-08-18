What! Sanjay Leela Bhansali asked Ameesha Patel to retire after Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, here's why

Gadar 2 is a storm at the box office. The movie is racing towards the Rs 500 crore mark looking all set to overtake Pathaan. Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan are now the 90s stars who have again overshadowed everyone at the Bollywood box office.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/27/2023 - 18:45
movie_image: 
Sanjay

MUMBAI: Gadar 2 is a storm at the box office. The movie is racing towards the Rs 500 crore mark looking all set to overtake Pathaan. Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan are now the 90s stars who have again overshadowed everyone at the Bollywood box office. 

Also read -OMG! Ameesha Patel talks about being misunderstood when she commented on OTT being 'full of homosexuality'

They have also resurrected the industry in 2023 after a rather bleak 2022. Another big beneficiary has been Ameesha Patel. She has made a great comeback with Gadar 2. 

The kind of love people have shown to Sakina proves that Ameesha Patel is still adored by millions all over India. Gadar 2 made over Rs 90 crores in its second weekend. It has beaten the records set by Baahubali 2. This is an epic feat.

Ameesha Patel made her entry in Bollywood with a splash in 1998 with Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. Both Gadar and KNPH got released in quick succession. Gadar and Gadar 2 are two all-time blockbusters of the Hindi film industry. 

Ameesha Patel did a number of films after that. In fact, she was advised against signing Gadar as people felt she would look too young with Sunny Deol. Ameesha Patel said she got a number of compliments after Gadar. 

One of them was from legendary filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She has said in a recent interview that he wrote a really beautiful complimentary letter after the release of Gadar. When they met, he told her that she should retire now.

Ameesha Patel recalled that Sanjay Leela Bhansali told her, "Because you have already achieved in two films which most people don’t achieve in their entire career. Once in a lifetime (films like) Mughal-e-Azam, Mother India, Pakeezah, Sholay get made, you had it in your second film, so what next?" The actress says she did not understand its meaning in entirety. Ameesha Patel was studying in Boston at that time and travelled between India and the US.

Also read - Must read! Ameesha Patel expresses about talent being overshadowed by looks, read more

Ameesha Patel told Bollywood Life that she has no regrets. She has worked with all the big stars of her times. She also said that she had to turn down blockbusters like Chalte Chalte, Tere Naam and Munnabhai MBBS as she was doing other films.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life 


    
 

Ameesha Patel Gadar 2 Gadar Ek Prem Katha Sakina Chalte Chalte Tere Naam Munnabhai MBBS Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/27/2023 - 18:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Amitabh Bachchan is all praises for Shah Rukh Khan on the show Kaun Banega Crorepati, here's why
MUMBAI: Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15 is getting interesting day by day. The makers have introduced some new twists...
Wow! Adhyayan Suman to be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, talks about his experience working on the director's set
MUMBAI:  Adhyayan Suman, the son of Shekhar Suman and Alka Suman, is a Bollywood actor and singer who was last seen in...
OMG! Saiyami Kher recalls when her hand used to be tied up for over 10 hours while shooting Ghoomer, calls it “most exhausting and physically challenging”
MUMBAI: Abhishek Bachchan made his big screen comeback after a gap of five years with the film Ghoomer. He is one of...
Aww! Janhvi Kapoor reveals her mother Sridevi was hiding behind a tree to see her first shot, says, “I think I was the most…”
MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor made an impressive debut with Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter, but of course she...
Wow! Sasural Simar Ka 2 famed Kajal Pisal reveals interesting details of her upcoming film with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt
MUMBAI: Indian Actor, Kamal, Govinda, Vijay, Amitabh, Sanjeev Kumar, Aaranu Njan, Malayalam, Johnson George, South News...
Shocking! From Rakhi Sawant to Rashami Desai, these actresses accused their husbands of Domestic abuse
MUMBAI: Recently Rakhi Sawant made serious allegations against her ex-husband Adil Durrani that he used to physically...
Recent Stories
Amitabh Bachchan
Wow! Amitabh Bachchan is all praises for Shah Rukh Khan on the show Kaun Banega Crorepati, here's why
Latest Video
Related Stories
Amitabh Bachchan
Wow! Amitabh Bachchan is all praises for Shah Rukh Khan on the show Kaun Banega Crorepati, here's why
ADHYAYAN SUMAN
Wow! Adhyayan Suman to be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, talks about his experience working on the director's set
Saiyami
OMG! Saiyami Kher recalls when her hand used to be tied up for over 10 hours while shooting Ghoomer, calls it “most exhausting and physically challenging”
Janhvi Kapoor
Aww! Janhvi Kapoor reveals her mother Sridevi was hiding behind a tree to see her first shot, says, “I think I was the most…”
Kajal
Wow! Sasural Simar Ka 2 famed Kajal Pisal reveals interesting details of her upcoming film with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt
Paresh Rawal
Must read! Paresh Rawal reacts on Kartik Aaryan initially replacing Akshay Kumar in Hera Pheri 3, here's what he has to say