This is what Sanjay Mishra thinks about SRK

MUMBAI: Actor Sanjay Mishra is thrilled about Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan backing his upcoming starrer Kaamyaab. Sanjay Mishra has made his name in Bollywood with movies like the Golmaal series, All the Best, and Dilwale, which were loved by the audiences. His performance as a comedian is loved by the critics and the masses.

In a recent interview, the actor threw some light on his relationship with superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Sanjay said that he is a gem of a person, very down to earth, and passionate about and dedicated to his work.

The actor said that he had the opportunity to work with him in his very first film titled Oh Darling! Yeh Hai India! and it was an amazing experience to share the screen with such a superstar.

Sanjay and King Khan were also seen movies like Dilwale, Bhootnath, Dil Se, and Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani.

Kaamyaab tells a bittersweet story about the character actors in Bollywood. The film features Sanjay Mishra and Deepak Dobriyal along with Sarika Singh and Isha Talwar in pivotal roles, and is helmed by debutant director Hardik Mehta, who had won a National Award for his short film Amdavad Ma Famous.

Kaamyaab is slated to release on March 6. The film is produced by Gauri Khan, Manish Mundra, and Gaurav Verma.