What! Sequel to Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie starrer Mr and Mrs Smith might never happen, here's why

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie starred in the 2005 action-comedy movie – which proved to be a huge hit at the box office – and screenwriter Simon Kinberg has now revealed why a sequel never materialised.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/01/2023 - 09:15
movie_image: 
Brad Pitt

MUMBAI: The makers of ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’ struggled to develop a script for a possible sequel.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie starred in the 2005 action-comedy movie – which proved to be a huge hit at the box office – and screenwriter Simon Kinberg has now revealed why a sequel never materialised.

Also read -Major throwback to when Hollywood actor Brad Pitt congratulated Saif Ali Khan- Kareena Kapoor on their wedding, READ

Simon, 50, told JoBlo.com: “The strength of the first movie is it’s a love story. They are, you know, falling back in love with each other or in love for the first time in a genuine way. And to tell a love story, to serialise a love story is very hard. Because no matter what you do in the second movie, sure, they could be partners and spies and bickering together, but you wouldn’t actually have the arc of two people who are falling in love.”

The movie grossed almost $500 million at the worldwide box office.

The project also helped to establish Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s personal relationship, which turned into a five-year marriage.

The 48-year-old actress – who was married to Brad between 2014 and 2019 – was initially keen to star in a sequel.

However, the screenwriters struggled to create something “original”.

Angelina previously told MTV News: “We did ask somebody to look into ‘Mr. and Mrs’ to see if they could crack a sequel, but there wasn’t anything original. It was just, ‘Well, they’re going to get married, or they’ve got kids, or they get separated.’ Never great.”

Angelina Jolie also suggested that their real-life romance complicated the idea.

Also read - Major throwback to when Hollywood actor Brad Pitt congratulated Saif Ali Khan- Kareena Kapoor on their wedding, READ

Jolie shared: “I don’t think people want to see people who are really together intimate on-screen.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - koimoi 


    
 

Mr and Mrs. Smith Brad Pitt Angelina Jolie Simon Kinberg Hollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/01/2023 - 09:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Hopeful! Vandana and Kunal’s dance at the Ganpati Utsav to bring them closer
MUMBAI: Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Woah! Take a look at the allegations thrown at each other by Rakhi Sawant and Tanushree Dutta
MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani had an ugly separation. They have made various serious allegations against...
Imlie: Challenge Accepted! Imlie’s truth revealed to Agastya, the latter to make Imlie’s life hell
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a huge turn post the...
Whoa! Here are the power couples of the film industry who deserve much more recognition than they have gone
MUMBAI: Social media has had its pros and cons. Where sometimes over exposure can cause a monotony among viewers, under...
Katha Ankahee: Major Shocker! Maya has a different agenda against Viaan
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
What! Sequel to Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie starrer Mr and Mrs Smith might never happen, here's why
MUMBAI: The makers of ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’ struggled to develop a script for a possible sequel.Brad Pitt and Angelina...
Recent Stories
Vishal
Whoa! Here are the power couples of the film industry who deserve much more recognition than they have gone
Latest Video
Related Stories
Vishal
Whoa! Here are the power couples of the film industry who deserve much more recognition than they have gone
Vicky
What! Are Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif expecting their first child?
Ram
Woah! This is what happened when Ram Pothineni met Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan
Vijay
Wow! Vijay Varma posts a sweet memory with Kareena Kapoor Khan on the sets of Jaane Jaan, take a look
Deepak
Interesting! Deepak Tijori reveals how he was shocked when his negative role in Aamir Khan’s Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar won him praises, “This had gone upside down”
Nayanthara
Whoa! Jawan actress Nayanthara looks unrecognizable in old viral video, netizens say “She looks so different