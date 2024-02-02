What! Shabana Azmi Joins Sunny Deol in A Pivotal Role for Lahore 1947

MUMBAI: Excitement is brewing as Bollywood stalwarts Sunny Deol and Shabana Azmi unite on-screen for the first time in Aamir Khan's production, "Lahore 1947." The film, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, not only marks Deol's significant comeback after the success of Gadar 2 but also welcomes Preity Zinta back to the silver screen after a six-year hiatus.

Shabana Azmi, renowned for her seasoned acting, adds another layer of talent to the cast. She is set to portray the character of a Hindu matriarch in Lahore, persisting on living in an ancestral mansion now owned by a Muslim family post the India-Pakistan partition. The film aims to depict the emotional upheaval and pain experienced by families during this turbulent period of history.

The collaboration between Sunny Deol and Shabana Azmi brings together two accomplished actors with distinct styles. Azmi, having previously worked with Deol's father Dharmendra, is expected to infuse her role with depth and authenticity, enriching the narrative of Lahore, 1947.

Sunny Deol revealed the behind-the-scenes details during an appearance on Koffee With Karan 8. Following the success of Gadar 2, Aamir Khan expressed interest in collaborating with Deol. Their discussions culminated in Lahore 1947, a project that promises not only a powerful storyline but also the return of Preity Zinta to the big screen.

The film explores the on-screen chemistry between Deol and Zinta, known for their memorable collaborations in films like "Hero: The Love Story of a Spy," "Farz," and "Bhaiaji Superhit." As anticipation builds for Lahore 1947, audiences can expect not only a reunion of Deol and Zinta but also impactful performances from veteran actors like Shabana Azmi, adding a layer of authenticity to this poignant period drama.

