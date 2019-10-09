News

This is what Shah Rukh Khan has to say about Dhoom 4

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Zero. The film failed to impress audiences. Post the film, the actor took a break and is spending quality time with family, and his fans are eagerly waiting to know about his new project.

Now yesterday, Shah Rukh Khan organised an #AskSRK session on Twitter and as expected, the actor was bombarded with hundreds of questions, and amongst all the questions, one question asked by a fan that whether or not SRK has signed Dhoom 4 because for the longest time, it is being reported that SRK will be seen in the fourth instalment of the film but sadly, SRK dismissed all such rumours. The fan wrote, “Sir suna hai aap Dhoom 4 kar rahe ho, kya ye sach hai #AskSRK (I have heard that you are doing Dhoom 4, is that true?).” Knowing SRK and his sense of wit and humour, the superstar said, “Maine bhi suna hai. Tumhein kuch aur khabar mile toh dena.”

Although it was being reported that SRK has signed a film with Ali Abbas Zafar but SRK was quick to rubbish all such rumours as he cleared the air on twitter and wrote, "It’s always nice to know that in my absence & behind my back , I have surreptitiously signed so many films that even I am not aware of!! Boys & girls I do a film when I say I am doing it....otherwise it’s just post truth...” 

