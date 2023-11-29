What! Shah Rukh Khan reveals that he cannot work with Akshay Kumar, here's why

Shah Rukh Khan is called the ‘King of the industry’ for a reason. The superstar, who shares a warm bond with his co-stars, colleagues, and others, never misses a chance to treat them with respect.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 11/28/2023 - 23:22
movie_image: 
Shah

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan is called the ‘King of the industry’ for a reason. The superstar, who shares a warm bond with his co-stars, colleagues, and others, never misses a chance to treat them with respect. 

Also read - OMG! Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident on set in Los Angeles, rushed to the hospital and undergoes surgery

Time and again, we have seen the Jawan actor sharing some interesting anecdotes from the sets of the films he has worked on. In today’s throwback story, we will tell you about the time when he opened up about not working with Akshay Kumar. And the reason he cited was quite a hilarious one.

In 2019, during his interview with a leading portal, the Pathaan actor was asked if he would do more films with Akshay Kumar, responding to which he categorically refused and said that he wouldn’t wake up as early as him. 

While they have never done a full-fledged film together, they have appeared in cameo appearances in each others’ films like Heyy Babyy and Dil Toh Pagal Hai.

When Shah Rukh Khan was asked about uniting with Akshay Kumar, he told DNA India, “What do I say to this? I don’t wake up as early as him. I go to sleep when Akshay is waking up. His day starts early. By the time I start working, he is packing up and going home. So he can put in more hours of work. I’m a nocturnal person. Not many people are fond of shooting at night like me. It will be fun to act with Akshay. Dono set pe hi nahin milenge. Woh jaa raha hoga aur main aa raha hounga (laughs). He’ll be leaving the set, and I’ll be coming in. I would like to work like Akshay and with him, but our timings won’t match.”

It is quite known that Akshay Kumar follows a very strict – early to bed, early to rise – routine, which he often talks about. Time and again, we have seen his co-stars also talking about his habit of arriving on the sets early and leaving even before others are done.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, which is slated to hit the big screens on Christmas 2023. 

Also read - Oh No! When Shah Rukh Khan made a shocking revelation of receiving Intense threats from underworld dons; Says ‘Be in my film or I’ll blow your head off’

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar has an interesting line-up of films, including Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, Soorarai Pottru Remake, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Sky Force, and Shankara.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - koimoi 

 

Shah Rukh Khan Akshay Kumar Bollywood Pathaan JAWAN Dunki Mission Raniganj OMG 2 Sky Force TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 11/28/2023 - 23:22

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Woah! 'Animal ka baap' Anil Kapoor and 'animal ka enemy' Bobby Deol pose in this throwback picture, netizens react
MUMBAI: Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna as the lead pair, is creating buzz as the release date is...
Woah! Sushmita Sen waned to pursue THIS instead of acting, here's why she didn't go for it
MUMBAI: The beloved Sushmita Sen is one of the extremely prolific actresses in Bollywood. The multi-faceted diva won...
What! This flop movie made on the budget of 20 crores, earned only 40 lakhs, even after having a well-known star cast, guess the film
MUMBAI: The Covid-19 pandemic spelled doom for several films across the world as theatres closed in 2020. In India, the...
Aww! Randeep Hooda opens up on how he wants to experience life in his partner's culture
MUMBAI: Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram are set to take their relationship to the next level. The celebrity couple will...
What! Shah Rukh Khan reveals that he cannot work with Akshay Kumar, here's why
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan is called the ‘King of the industry’ for a reason. The superstar, who shares a warm bond with...
OMG! Kajol made Karan Johar hang up on Ranveer Singh, here's why
MUMBAI: In the recent episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8, Rani Mukerji and Kajol, longtime friends and collaborators...
Recent Stories
Anil
Woah! 'Animal ka baap' Anil Kapoor and 'animal ka enemy' Bobby Deol pose in this throwback picture, netizens react
Latest Video
Related Stories
Anil
Woah! 'Animal ka baap' Anil Kapoor and 'animal ka enemy' Bobby Deol pose in this throwback picture, netizens react
Sushmita
Woah! Sushmita Sen waned to pursue THIS instead of acting, here's why she didn't go for it
arjun
What! This flop movie made on the budget of 20 crores, earned only 40 lakhs, even after having a well-known star cast, guess the film
Randeep
Aww! Randeep Hooda opens up on how he wants to experience life in his partner's culture
Navya
Woah! Navya Nanda cheers for rumoured bf Siddhant Chaturvedi and bestie Ananya Panday for their upcoming film, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan
Raj
Woah! Throwback to the time when Raj Kapoor got upset with Ashok Kumar for overshadowing him at his own wedding