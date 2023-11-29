What! Shah Rukh Khan reveals that he cannot work with Akshay Kumar, here's why

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan is called the ‘King of the industry’ for a reason. The superstar, who shares a warm bond with his co-stars, colleagues, and others, never misses a chance to treat them with respect.

Time and again, we have seen the Jawan actor sharing some interesting anecdotes from the sets of the films he has worked on. In today’s throwback story, we will tell you about the time when he opened up about not working with Akshay Kumar. And the reason he cited was quite a hilarious one.

In 2019, during his interview with a leading portal, the Pathaan actor was asked if he would do more films with Akshay Kumar, responding to which he categorically refused and said that he wouldn’t wake up as early as him.

While they have never done a full-fledged film together, they have appeared in cameo appearances in each others’ films like Heyy Babyy and Dil Toh Pagal Hai.

When Shah Rukh Khan was asked about uniting with Akshay Kumar, he told DNA India, “What do I say to this? I don’t wake up as early as him. I go to sleep when Akshay is waking up. His day starts early. By the time I start working, he is packing up and going home. So he can put in more hours of work. I’m a nocturnal person. Not many people are fond of shooting at night like me. It will be fun to act with Akshay. Dono set pe hi nahin milenge. Woh jaa raha hoga aur main aa raha hounga (laughs). He’ll be leaving the set, and I’ll be coming in. I would like to work like Akshay and with him, but our timings won’t match.”

It is quite known that Akshay Kumar follows a very strict – early to bed, early to rise – routine, which he often talks about. Time and again, we have seen his co-stars also talking about his habit of arriving on the sets early and leaving even before others are done.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, which is slated to hit the big screens on Christmas 2023.

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar has an interesting line-up of films, including Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, Soorarai Pottru Remake, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Sky Force, and Shankara.

