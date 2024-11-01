What! Shah Rukh Khan took a dig at Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal? “I believe badness deserves a kick in the back side”

The actor who has largely played heroic and romantic roles, has overall stayed away from playing negative roles.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 01/11/2024 - 15:05
movie_image: 
Shah Rukh Khan

MUMBAI: The Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, has left a huge impact in people’s lives, and continues to do so even today with his amazing contribution to the Bollywood film industry. He has one of the biggest fan followings among Indian celebrities, who are very loyal and dedicated supporters of the actor. After the super success of Pathaan,and Jawan, the latter was seen in the recently released Dunki.

Also Read-What! When Shah Rukh opened up about not getting work in an action film initially, “nobody was taking me…”

The actor who has largely played heroic and romantic roles, has overall stayed away from playing negative roles. In a recent event, SRK seems to have taken a dig at Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal. He said, “I am a guy who is hopeful and tells happy stories. The heroes I play do good things, they give hope and happiness. If I play a bad guy, I make sure he suffers a lot, he dies a dog’s death, because I believe goodness begets goodness. And I believe badness deserves a kick in the back side.”

He further added, “I should play honest roles that give people courage to dream. I should keep working hard quietly with the hope that life doesn’t topple my apple cart anytime soon.”

Meanwhile Animal has been criticized for being violent and regressive toward women.

Also Read-Woah! Shah Rukh Khan talks about being a married star in a very early phase of his career, read more

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

Credit-IndianExpress

SRK Shah Rukh Khan Animal Bobby Deol Ranbir Kapoor JAWAN Pathaan Sandeep Reddy Vanga Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 01/11/2024 - 15:05

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
What! Shah Rukh Khan took a dig at Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal? “I believe badness deserves a kick in the back side”
MUMBAI: The Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, has left a huge impact in people’s lives, and continues to do so even...
Exclusive! Permanent Roommates season 3 actor Ankur Jain to be seen in OTT series titled Jamnapaar
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some great news from the ott and movie world...
Wow! Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay Shiv Shakti's Arjun Bijlani shares an important update on his character, check it out
MUMBAI: Arjun Bijlani is a name synonymous with great personality, a fine actor and is one of Indian television’s...
Exclusive! Animal actor Bobby Deol gave this advice to Kadak Singh actor Paresh Pahuja - “Never look at the length of a character”, read to know more
MUMBAI: Kadak Singh has been the topic of conversation as everyone was eager for the release of the movie. The movie is...
Exclusive! Paresh Pahuja roped in for Bandish Bandits season 2
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some great news from the entertainment world, Tellychakkar is back with another...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sad! Doctors give the bad news to Savi that her family is no more
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Recent Stories
Shah Rukh Khan
What! Shah Rukh Khan took a dig at Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal? “I believe badness deserves a kick in the back side”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Chahatt Khanna
Exclusive! “Whether it's television, OTT, or regional cinema, I am open to exploring all avenues” Chahatt Khanna
Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare
Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare wedding pics: Wow! From walking down the aisle to a passionate kiss, check out the couple’s fairytale wedding in Udaipur
Disha Patani
Trolled! "Yeh kya pehen liya aapne" netizens trolls actress Disha Patani for her latest fashion
Priya Jain
Sexy! These clicks of Priya Jain will surely make your jaws drop
Manoj
Wow! Screenplay of Manoj Bajpayee starrer Joram gets added to the Permanent Core Collection of The Library of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Bobby
What! Bobby Deol questioned 'who is this director?' as Sandeep Reddy Vanga delayed shooting with him for Animal, read to know the whole story