What! Shah Rukh Khan took a dig at Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal? “I believe badness deserves a kick in the back side”

MUMBAI: The Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, has left a huge impact in people’s lives, and continues to do so even today with his amazing contribution to the Bollywood film industry. He has one of the biggest fan followings among Indian celebrities, who are very loyal and dedicated supporters of the actor. After the super success of Pathaan,and Jawan, the latter was seen in the recently released Dunki.

Also Read-What! When Shah Rukh opened up about not getting work in an action film initially, “nobody was taking me…”

The actor who has largely played heroic and romantic roles, has overall stayed away from playing negative roles. In a recent event, SRK seems to have taken a dig at Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal. He said, “I am a guy who is hopeful and tells happy stories. The heroes I play do good things, they give hope and happiness. If I play a bad guy, I make sure he suffers a lot, he dies a dog’s death, because I believe goodness begets goodness. And I believe badness deserves a kick in the back side.”

He further added, “I should play honest roles that give people courage to dream. I should keep working hard quietly with the hope that life doesn’t topple my apple cart anytime soon.”

Meanwhile Animal has been criticized for being violent and regressive toward women.

Also Read-Woah! Shah Rukh Khan talks about being a married star in a very early phase of his career, read more

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-IndianExpress