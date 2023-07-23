What! Sharmila Tagore recalls the time she was screamed at by her father for husband Mansoor Ali Khan's poor performance in a cricket match, read more

SHARMILA TAGORE

MUMBAI:  Bollywood and cricket go hand in hand. Over the years, we’ve seen many Indian actresses settling with cricketers from across the globe and one love story that will go down in history is Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi’s. 

Also read - Sharmila Tagore said yes to 'Gulmohar' within 3-4 days of reading script

Today, we bring you a throwback to when Sharmila’s father screamed at her while blaming her for her husband and cricketer Mansoor’s poor performance in a cricket match. 

Sharmila and Mansoor have three kids – Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan and Saba Ali Khan. While Saif and Soha are huge names in Bollywood, Saba is a jewellery designer and often shares throwback pictures on her Instagram, giving a glimpse into her Pataudi Khandaan.

Once during a live session for the Ladies Study Group, which is part of the Indian Chambers of Commerce, Sharmila Tagore reiterated an incident from her married days. Can you believe her father screamed at the actress for her husband’s poor performance in a cricket match? 

The veteran said, “I think Tiger dropped a catch or something, and my father screamed from somewhere else, ‘You shouldn’t have kept him up all night!’ I mean, can you imagine?"

Also read -When Sharmila Tagore was pelted with snowballs on her way to work in 1973

Sharmila Tagore also revealed how Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi’s British accent drew her towards him, and the cricketer had a great sense of humour and would often laugh at his own jokes. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - koimoi 


    

    


 

Sharmila Tagore Saif Ali Khan Soha Ali Khan Saba Ali Khan Mansoor Ali Khan Bollywood Pataudi TellyChakkar
