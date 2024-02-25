What! Shilpa Shetty Kundra opens up about the REASON behind avoiding on-screen kissing scenes; Says ‘I always do stuff that is…’

MUMBAI: Among the most gifted actresses in Bollywood is Shilpa Shetty Kundra. Thanks to her amazing acting skills, amazing dancing movements, and other qualities, the diva never passes up the opportunity to dominate millions of hearts. In her personal life, Shilpa is married to Raj Kundra and their two lovely children, Samisha and Viaan. Shilpa recently made her OTT debut in her professional life with Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force. The actress talked candidly about this and her preferences for films in a recent interview.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra revealed in a recent interview with the well-known news outlet that she always chooses content that her children can watch, she also acknowledges that the OTT media is lenient and gives actors freedom. The actress revealed that her focus has always been on her family. Shilpa went on to say that she belongs to a group of actors who have been very picky about kissing sequences and who have been upfront about what they can and cannot work on.

Shilpa is reported to have said, "OTT also allows a lot to just go by because it is a platform that is very lenient. However, my preference in my professional career is that I still want my kids to be able to watch the content that I am making. I always do stuff that is family-oriented. I am one of those few artists who is very particular even about kissing on screen, and I have never done that. I am a little clear about what I can do, what I can’t do and what I am comfortable with.”

In 2023, Shilpa Shetty made her comeback with the film Sukhee, for which she was highly appreciated. The movie had its own fan base on OTT even though it didn't receive much press attention. Speaking about the same topic in the same interview, Shilpa clarified that she was unsure of her real goals because she had gone through several stages in her life.

The actress continued by saying that although she had acted in a number of glitzy movies, she had chosen to get married and take a break before fully realizing who she was. The actress went on to say that her recent positive transformation has also affected her as an actress. Shilpa continued, expressing how pleased she was to receive praise for her performance in Sukhee.

She stated, "When I was kind of understanding the whole art and the craft, I decided to get married and go on a sabbatical, even before I could explore my inner talent to the fullest. Now, I feel like I am rediscovering myself and I am a changed person for the better. I feel when you change as a person, you also change as an actor, so that’s why the whole revelation and introduction to a new Shilpa in Sukhee. People were like, ‘wow she can do stuff like this,’ so that is a huge compliment that even after 30 years, I am able to surprise people."

Shilpa Shetty previously stated during the launch of her film Sukhee that she first said "no" to the film when it was first presented to her for a particular reason. However, after eight months, she agreed to star in the movie, and her husband Raj was the one who convinced her to do so. The actress revealed that Raj convinced her to act in the movie and play her part so brilliantly that everyone in the audience would sense the presence of a "Sukhee" within them.

