News

What Sonakshi Sinha will do after COVID-19 crisis is over

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Apr 2020 02:11 PM

MUMBAI: Actress Sonakshi Sinha is hoping for the coronavirus crisis to end soon, and says she would like to dive into the sea once all this is over.

The actress opened up about her wish with a post to celebrate getting 19 million followers on Instagram.

"After eight days of social media distancing, diving right into it to thank all 19 million of you for following meï¿½ this video is a throwback and also what I would like to do once all this is over," Sonakshi wrote on Instagram alongside a video.

Sonakshi shared a video, which seems to be from one of her vacations. In the clip, she is seen jumping into the water, and looks happy.

Recently, the actress shared her marriage plans with fans when a few of them showed interest in her personal life during an interaction on social media.

It happened when Sonakshi put out a message on Instagram for a question and answer session with fans, titled ï¿½Ask Sonakshi'.

Soon, fans were shooting off questions like, 'When you are going to get marry' and if she would 'marry her husband name' (meaning, if she would take her husband's name after marriage).

To the last question, the actress wittily quipped: "No will marry full husband not just his name". She added: "Kaha pe milta hai yeh? Where can I get it? Koi bata do. ï¿½Ps: itni chinta toh mummy papa ko bhi nahi rehti'."

Tags Sonakshi Sinha COVID-19 19 million Instagram Hai zaroori Dabangg 3 Dabangg R... Rajkumar Rowdy Rathore TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Throwback: Naina and Sameer's wedding album...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

These popular TV shows RETURN to make your...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here