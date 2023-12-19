What! Suresh Oberoi DISCLOSES being clueless about Aishwarya Rai and Vivek Oberoi rumors at that time; Says ‘Samjhaya tha mat karo…’

MUMBAI : In Bollywood, Vivek Oberoi and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's relationship is well-known. Once upon a time, the couple was the talk of the town. They reportedly started dating shortly after the Devdas actress and Salman Khan split up. The co-stars of Kyun! Ho Gaya Na had a brief romance before splitting up in 2005. Aishwarya married Abhishek Bachchan a few years later. Actor Suresh Oberoi recently starred in the film Animal, and is the father of Vivek Oberoi. In a recent interview, he stated he did not know a connection between Vivek Oberoi, Aishwarya Rai, or Salman Khan.

(Also read: Vivek Oberoi reveals his 'most blissful place'

Suresh Oberoi revealed in an interview with Lehren, “Most of the things I didn’t even know. Vivek never told me. Ramu (Ram Gopal Varma) told me. Before Ramu, somebody else told me. I had made him understand. Samjhaya tha mat karo (I had told him not to do).”

He went on to discuss his equations with Amitabh Bachchan, “I was never a friend of his. I was his co-star. We had a relationship industry wise. My friendship was with Danny Mukul. Yes, Mr Bachchan invited me for his birthday but it was fine. And he doesn’t let people know about most of the things. But whenever we meet, we are really nice to each other.”

In addition, Suresh Oberoi was open about his relationships with Salim and Salman Khan. He shared, “I was in relief in Vivek‘s case at that time and now also. Still we all meet each other very nicely. Whenever Salman Khan meets me, he hides the cigarette and then talks to me as a part of respect. I always tell Vivek to touch Salim ji’s feet. I also respect Salim Bhai. Things happened but my relationships are good enough.”

The actress was allegedly getting close to Vivek Oberoi while they were filming Kyun! Ho Gaya Na, which also starred Amitabh Bachchan. Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai reportedly parted up in 2002. Vivek now talked candidly about his previous relationships in a recent interview with Anas Bukhash. He emphasized how his dishonest ex-partners hurt him numerous times during their relationship. Despite not naming anyone, it appeared as though he was hinting at his split from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

(Also read: Vivek Oberoi spills the beans on trolls and not taking up movies produced by his father

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – News 18