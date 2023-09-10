What! Thalapathy Vijay once filed a law suit against his parents, here's why

Thalapathy Vijay is one of the most critically and commercially acclaimed actors in the South. Known for keeping a low-key profile on the personal front, the actor never misses a chance to cast a spell with his charismatic aura on screen.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 10/09/2023 - 04:00
movie_image: 
THALAPATHY VIJAY

MUMBAI:  Thalapathy Vijay is one of the most critically and commercially acclaimed actors in the South. Known for keeping a low-key profile on the personal front, the actor never misses a chance to cast a spell with his charismatic aura on screen. 

Also read - OMG! Beast’s Thalapathy Vijay says a bad incident made him stay away from media for 10 years; deets inside

Despite his no-promotion strategy, Vijay’s films have hardly tanked at the box office, which speaks volumes about his acting prowess. Aside from his professional endeavors, the actor has also found himself in the negative limelight, courting several controversies in his prolific career, surprisingly. In one shocking dispute, Vijay once filed a lawsuit against his parents. Scroll through to know the entire episode.

Thalapathy Vijay has had an eventful year so far with Vairsu doing wonders at the ticket window, and now his upcoming film Leo is expected to rake in big money, having already recorded blockbuster advance booking, especially in the UK. 

The action-packed trailer of Leo, also starring Trisha Krishnan, was dropped on Thursday and has garnered a positive response from the audience.

Coming back to Vijay’s controversy, this one time the ‘Beast’ actor filed a civil lawsuit against his own parents and nine other people. For the unversed, the actor is the son of filmmaker SA Chandrasekar and Shobha.

In the 2021 lawsuit, the actor said that no one is allowed to use his name to organize public meetings and gatherings. The actor included his parents in the lawsuit after his father said that his son is keen to join politics, further registering a party called All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam with the Election Commission of India under Vijay’s name. 

Chandrashekhar made his wife Shobha the treasurer of the party, while their relative Padmanabhan was named its President. The entire activity was performed against the actor’s permission as revealed by him in the lawsuit, which barred 11 people including his parents and nine other people from using his name for the party, or any other public event going forward.

The move from his parents further forced Thalapathy Vijay to release a statement disassociating from his father’s political advancements. “I inform my fans and the public that there is no relation whatsoever between the political party that my father has started and me, directly or indirectly,” he had said in the statement as per Indian Express.

Also read - Tamil superstar 'Thalapathy' Vijay to act in Venkat Prabhu's next movie

Chandrashekhar later resorted to saying every family has its problems, adding father and son may disagree but eventually sort their differences out.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - koimoi 

Thalapathy Vijay vairsu Leo Trisha Krishnan Chandrashekhar Shobha South TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 10/09/2023 - 04:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Inspiring! Suhana Khan calls her parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan as the biggest source of Guidance and Inspiration; says ‘My biggest source……’
MUMBAI: Suhana Khan, an actor best known for her role in "The Archies," claimed on Wednesday that her parents,...
What! Shah Rukh Khan said THIS when Atlee was scared of getting photographed with him before the shooting of Jawan
MUMBAI: Despite being in theatres for 30 days, Atlee Kumar’s Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan is still pulling in...
Shiv Shakti- Tap Tyag Tandav: Love! Parvati is determined to be with Mahadev
MUMBAI:  COLORS' new magnum opus show, ‘Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav’ delves into the first love story of the...
Exclusive! “The thing is that they are beautifully projecting every character and the casting is done so well that every character fits the role they are playing", Jaswinder Gardner aka Queen Mainavati talks about Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav’s success an
MUMBAI: COLORS' new magnum opus show, ‘Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav’ delves into the first love story of the...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Oh No! Aarohi feels guilty about not telling Akshara and Abhimanyu a big secret
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
EXCLUSIVE! Jitendra Bohara opens up on the kind of roles he is looking forward to after Imlie Season 2, says, ''I am seeking for primary as well as lead roles and I am open to taking up projects on any platforms''
MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Imlie has been working wonders ever since it took a leap last year and the makers introduced...
Recent Stories
Suhana Khan
Inspiring! Suhana Khan calls her parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan as the biggest source of Guidance and Inspiration; says ‘My biggest source……’
Latest Video
Related Stories
Suhana Khan
Inspiring! Suhana Khan calls her parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan as the biggest source of Guidance and Inspiration; says ‘My biggest source……’
Rukh
What! Shah Rukh Khan said THIS when Atlee was scared of getting photographed with him before the shooting of Jawan
Salman
Must Read! Have a look at the slapping incidents of actors that went viral over the time
SAPNA SIKARWAR
Must read! May I Come In Madam actress Sapna Sikarwar talks about comedy being an important part of her life, read more
SANJAY DUTT
Woah! Sanjay Dutt reveals about the activities he indulged in while his time in jail
Ravi Kishan
Woah! Ravi Kishan reveals his shocking experiences working with Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar, read more