What is the ideal gap between seasons of web series? Ken Ghosh and Pankaj Tripathi share their views

MUMBAI: The digital platform has grown massively. Its popularity is only increasing with each passing day.

Hence, it is now all the more important for fans to get to watch the subsequent seasons of their favourite series sooner rather than later. And many makers have in fact taken that into cognizance and are releasing new season as soon as two months after the airing of the first- case in point being Aashram. But there are others that have taken their own time in getting their second season to the fans such as Mirzapur, Inside Edge, among others.

So how long should one wait before debuting a subsequent season of a web series? In an interview with a leading publication, filmmaker Ken Ghosh and actor Pankaj Tripathi shared their take on the same.

Ghosh, who helmed seasons one and two of Abhay which released after a gap of over a year, told the publication, “It should ideally be a minimum four to six months. But it also depends on the fans and how mad they are for the show. There is no fixed rule as such.”

The filmmaker also feels that having subsequent seasons depends on the confidence level of the platform on the script, makers and the cast. “Sometimes they know that they are very confident so it is pre-planned and sometimes they wait and see the feedback and then decide,” he added.

In the case of Mirzapur, where in the gap between the first and second season was close to two years, it got frustrating for fans especially with a heavy cliffhanger. But that wasn’t a worry much for the actors with regards to whether fans would wait that long or not, shared Pankaj Tripathi. He says his fans kept his character and the show alive through memes. “The response to the first season was that of a cult following. Logo ne harr ek character ko yaad rakha aur yeh bahut badi baat hai,” he said.

However, as an actor there was a little concern that he had because of the gap. “I revisited the character of Kaleen Bhaiya after a long time and it was not easy as I had forgotten the mannerisms and all on first day of shoot. People tend to forget, especially if the gap is long, but I m such an actor that I surrender completely to the director,” he said.

