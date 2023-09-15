What! From the net worth of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha to the venue, here’s all you need to know about Parineeti-Raghav wedding

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and the Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha are going to get married on September 24 while their wedding rituals are held at The Leela Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

On one hand we have Parineeti, who made her Bollywood debut with Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, lives a glamorous and luxurious life, while on the other hand, we have Raghav who lives a normal middle-class life.

Talking about the age gap between the couple, there’s a difference of only 25 days. However, there are other factors where there is no comparison.

Parineeti drives around in a Jaguar XJL car which is worth Rs 99 lakh while Raghav's net worth is half of it.

Just before marriage, let's take a look at Raghav-Parineeti's net worth and career:

Net worth

According to reports, Parineeti Chopra's total net worth is Rs 60 crore. Apart from movies, Parineeti also earns a good amount from brand endorsements. Till now she has been a part of Kurkure, Maaza, Pantene shampoo ads, etc and she charges Rs 4-6 cr for each movie.

According to the election affidavit of Raghav Chadha, he has total assets worth Rs 50 lakh while he has movable assets of worth Rs 37 lakh.

Car collection

Parineeti Chopra's car collection includes Audi A-6, Jaguar XJL, and Audi Q-5, out of which Jaguar is the most expensive one. The price of Jaguar XJL is said to be up to Rs 99 lakh. Meanwhile, the price of Audi A-6 comes up to Rs 61 lakh and Audi Q-5 comes up to Rs 55 lakh.

Raghav Chadha has a 2009 model Maruti Swift Dezire car. Apart from this, Raghav has 90 grams of gold, which is worth approximately Rs 4 lakh.

Beginning of career

Parineeti completed her business degree from England and then came to India where she did an internship in the marketing department of Yash Raj Studios. She got the job of Public Relations Consultant in Yash Raj Productions right after she was done with her internship. During that time, the production company was in the process of making the movie ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’. It was during the shooting of this movie that Parineeti realized she wanted to become an actress.

Parineeti was friends with the casting director of the production, and he was the one who requested her for auditions and so she went for it. In an interview, Parineeti said that in the first audition she had spoken the dialogues of Geet (Kareena Kapoor) from the movie Jab We Met. One day, the producer of the production, Aditya Chopra, saw her audition tape and as he was impressed by her acting, he signed a contract for 3 movies with her.

Parineeti made her Bollywood debut with the movie ‘Ladies vs Ricky Bahl’ which released in 2011. The movie starred Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh as the leads. As the movie was a hit, Parineeti got to work as a lead in the 2012 movie Ishaqzaade, for which she won the National Award for Special Mention. Since then, Parineeti has been a part of a total of 16 movies.

Raghav Chaddha also started his career in the year as Parineeti Chopra. While practicing as a chartered accountant, Raghav became a part of Anna Hazare's India Against Corruption Movement in 2011. It was during the movement that Raghav met Arvind Kejriwal (Chief Minister of Delhi) and joined the Aam Aadmi Party. It was at the behest of Arvind Kejriwal that Raghav Chadha prepared the draft for the Lokpal Bill, which was his first political task.

After this, Raghav Chaddha became the TV representative of Aam Aadmi Party. He is not just the youngest national spokesperson of the Aam Aadmi Party but also among the youngest leaders of India. When the Aam Aadmi Party won the Delhi Legislative Assembly elections in 2015, Raghav Chadha became the National Treasurer of the Aam Aadmi Party at the age of 26.

In 2019, Raghav stood against BJP candidate Ramesh Bhiduri from South Delhi in the Lok Sabha elections but he lost by a huge number of votes. In 2020, he was made co-in-charge of Punjab Legislative Assembly elections on behalf of Aam Aadmi Party.

In Delhi Assembly Elections 2020, Raghav won against BJP candidate RP Singh in Rajendra Nagar by 20 thousand votes. After this he was appointed as the Vice Chairman of Delhi Jal Board. In the year 2022, he was appointed as Rajya Sabha member of Punjab. With this, Raghav, at the age of 33, became the youngest MP in India. Apart from this, Raghav is also the chairman of the advisory panel of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Venue of the wedding and security

Raghav and Parineeti’s wedding rituals have started at The Leela Palace in Udaipur where many guests have reached to attend the wedding. Many celebrities including CMs of 4 states are going to attend this wedding.

Talking about the security arrangements, 100 security guards will be deployed. Currently the list of guests who will be coming to the wedding has been kept secret. Apart from this, police have blocked 15 places for security. According to reports, 100 security guards will be present at the wedding.

No guest coming to the wedding will be allowed to click photographs. For this, the phone cameras of all the guests entering the wedding will be sealed with the help of black tape. The hotel staff have also been given a unique number and ID card, and only after scanning the ID they will be allowed inside.

A team of 12 private photographers and videographers have been called from Mumbai for photography. Apart from this, mehendi and makeup artists have also been hired from Mumbai.

Welcoming of guests

The guests are being welcomed with drums at the exit point of Maharana Pratap Airport in Dabok, Udaipur.

The couple has rented a room for Rs 10 lakh per day for the Chura ceremony which was held yesterday (23rd September). This was followed by lunch at The Leela Palace.

About the venue

The Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur has been ranked among the top 3 hotels in the world according to the World Travel Plus Leisure survey this year. In 2019, The Leela Palace Hotel was ranked first in the list of 100 best hotels in the world by New York's popular travel magazine Travel Plus Leisure. This 5-star hotel has 8 types of suites and 80 luxury rooms.

This was all you needed to know about the Parineeti-Raghav wedding. Are you excited for the wedding? Show us your excitement in the comment section below.

