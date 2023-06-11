What! The Sky Is Pink director Shonali Bose tests positive for COVID-19

MUMBAI: Acclaimed director Shonali Bose has tested positive for COVID-19. Bose, who has directed Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar's movie The Sky Is Pink, shared the news on Instagram.

Also read - Shonali Bose: I was excited that I could write comedy

Bose is an ardent social media user and often shares updates about her life on the platform. On Sunday, the director shared her health update, revealing that her condition is dire and is feeling worse than she has in years.

She wrote in the caption of her IG post, ''This is me right this very minute. Feeling worse than I have felt in years. COVID! Would you believe it’s still around? I’m gobsmacked. 102-3 fever, the works. Feeling absolutely rotten! And so irritated to have got COVID again! God knows which strain this even is.”

This is the second time Shonali has contracted COVID-19. She previously contracted the virus in 2022 after attending a wedding in Goa, India.

Director, writer, and film producer, Shonali is known for her films like Amu, starring Konkona Sen Sharma, Margarita with a Straw, starring Kalki Koechlin, and The Sky Is Pink starring Priyanka Chopra.

Shonali got her breakthrough in 2005 with Amu, the movie based on her novel of the same name. The film garnered immense praise and won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in English.

Also read - Shonali Bose: I was excited that I could write comedy

Most recently, Shonali directed the Raat Rani' episode of the anthology film Modern Love: Mumbai which starred Fatima Sana Shaikh as Lali and Bhupendra Jadawat as a security guard.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Wion