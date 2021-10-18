WHAT! These celebrities fashion choices left fans unimpressed this week

MUMBAI : There are days when celebrities, like the rest of us, choose the wrong outfit. At times, celebs put the least amount of effort into their appearance and step out in those less-than-stellar costumes.

So, take a look at these B-Town divas who took their outfit down a notch and failed to impress us.

Nora Fatehi

Nora failed to wow us because of her co-ord set. If styled correctly, the sporty look would be an excellent gym and workout look. Nora, on the other hand, took the easy way out and didn't put in much effort to raise this appearance a notch or two.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy was photographed at the airport on her birthday wearing this black ensemble. She wore it with a t-shirt made of denim.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan is known for wearing stunning costumes to promotional events, but this time she chose an ill-fitting green co-ord set that included a jumpsuit and a coat. The outfit's colour was looking unflattering on the diva.

Ameehsa Patel

Ameesha paired her cycling shorts with a printed t-shirt and a pink bag for her airport look.

Pooja Hegde

The fit of Pooja Hegde's yellow pantsuit did not appear to be great.

CREDIT: Times Now News