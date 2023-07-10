What! Tiger Nageswara Rao: Filmmakers trim 30 minutes from Ravi Teja starrer film before it’s release

MUMBAI: On October 20, the movie 'Tiger Nageswara Rao,' which was directed by Ravi Teja and is based on the life of a famous thief, was released. Director Vamsee made an effort to cover every part of his life, from the history of Stuartpuram the village to his time in reform. As a result, the movie's length exceeded 3 hours.

The audience did not enjoy the three-hour length. The creators cut it as soon as they recognized this. Now only 2 hours and 37 minutes left in the movie.

Thumbs up for the first hour's big production values, compelling narration, and heartfelt performance by Ravi Teja as robber Nageswara Rao received from fans. The movie should earn more money at the box office.

The 2023 Telugu-language period action thriller movie Tiger Nageswara Rao was written and directed by Vamsee. It is produced by Abhishek Agarwal. Along with Anupam Kher, Nupur Sanon (making her film debut), Renu Desai, Jisshu Sengupta, Gayatri Bhardwaj, and Murali Sharma, Ravi Teja plays the title role in the movie. On October 20, 2023, the movie was theatrically distributed throughout the world to mixed reviews from critics and viewers.

Tiger Nageswara Rao is a robber who rules the Stuartpuram mafia in the 1970s and organizes several daring heists, where his cunning ways of escaping the police became the stuff of local history. The rest of the narrative is focused on Tiger's exciting misadventures and the fascinating cat-and-mouse game he plays with the police.

