What! Vidyut Jammwal Reportedly Detained by Railway Cops for Engaging in Hazardous Stunts

Bollywood action star Vidyut Jammwal was allegedly taken into custody by railway police in Mumbai for performing dangerous stunts, sparking speculation about the incident.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 02/10/2024 - 20:58
movie_image: 
Vidyut

MUMBAI: Renowned for his daredevil feats and high-octane action sequences, Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal found himself in an unexpected predicament over the weekend. Reports emerged indicating that Jammwal was detained by railway police in Mumbai, purportedly for engaging in risky stunts.

Photographs circulating online depict a solemn-looking Jammwal at the Bandra office of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), with another image capturing his departure from the premises. Located on platform No. 1 at the Bandra railway station, the RPF office served as the backdrop for the unfolding incident.

Also Read:  Happy Birthday Vidyut Jamwal: 5 times when actor gave major fitness goals

While details remain sparse, sources suggest that Jammwal's detention stems from his involvement in hazardous stunts. However, no official confirmation regarding the nature of the charge has been provided thus far.

The incident has sparked speculation and curiosity among fans and the media alike, prompting discussions about the circumstances surrounding Jammwal's apprehension. As the situation unfolds, observers eagerly await further developments and clarification regarding the actor's alleged involvement in the reported incident.

Also Read: Trailer review! Crakk featuring Vidyut Jamwal and Arjun Rampal is action-packed to raise your adrenaline level

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.  

Credit: Prokerala 

    
 

Vidyut Jammwal Bollywood railway police detention risky stunts Mumbai speculation incident investigation Clarification Entertainment TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 02/10/2024 - 20:58

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! "I am playing a senior lawyer and itcos something different which I have never done before" Ankur Jain on his series Raisinghani vs Raisinghani
MUMBAI: Actor Ankur Jain has been making his mark with his movies amd ott series over the time, he has been grabbing...
Exclusive! Nimki Mukhiya actress Shiwani Chakraborty roped in for SoBo Films' next on Star Plus
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of...
Must Read! Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello officiate divorce after 7 months of filing
MUMBAI: Sofia Vergara is a well known actress in Hollywood. The Colombian born actress gained immense recognition after...
Amazing! Arjun Rampal Praises Co-star Vidyut Jammwal's Physique: Calls Him 'an Animal'
MUMBAI: Actor Arjun Rampal is gearing up for his forthcoming film 'Crakk: Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa', which he describes as...
Exclusive! Jai Hanuman actor Raj Premi roped in for Sobo Films’ next on Star Plus
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of...
Exclusive! “…everybody has a different perspective to love and everybody has a different love language…” – Rudraksh Jaiswal on what’s new with his character in the season 4 of Crushed
MUMBAI: Amazon miniTV is here with the fourth season of its popular series Crushed which is a school drama. The trailer...
Recent Stories
Arjun
Amazing! Arjun Rampal Praises Co-star Vidyut Jammwal's Physique: Calls Him 'an Animal'
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Arjun
Amazing! Arjun Rampal Praises Co-star Vidyut Jammwal's Physique: Calls Him 'an Animal'
Bobby
Wow! Bobby Deol Set to Reprise Role as Baba Nirala in Aashram Season 4; Release Date Revealed
Ayesha
Interesting! Ayesha Kapur, Young Rani Mukerji in "Black," Expresses Desire to Collaborate with Sanjay Leela Bhansali Again
Kriti
Entertainment Updates! From TBMAUJ to Lal Salaam, here’s all the happenings of today that you don’t want to miss
Ravi
Wow! Here’s a bts video from the sets of laapataa Ladies showing the sheer talent that actor Ravi Kishan has
Kriti
Box office Prediction! Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya shows 60% growth on Saturday, day 2 collection can be around this much