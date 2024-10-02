What! Vidyut Jammwal Reportedly Detained by Railway Cops for Engaging in Hazardous Stunts

MUMBAI: Renowned for his daredevil feats and high-octane action sequences, Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal found himself in an unexpected predicament over the weekend. Reports emerged indicating that Jammwal was detained by railway police in Mumbai, purportedly for engaging in risky stunts.

Photographs circulating online depict a solemn-looking Jammwal at the Bandra office of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), with another image capturing his departure from the premises. Located on platform No. 1 at the Bandra railway station, the RPF office served as the backdrop for the unfolding incident.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Vidyut Jamwal: 5 times when actor gave major fitness goals

While details remain sparse, sources suggest that Jammwal's detention stems from his involvement in hazardous stunts. However, no official confirmation regarding the nature of the charge has been provided thus far.

The incident has sparked speculation and curiosity among fans and the media alike, prompting discussions about the circumstances surrounding Jammwal's apprehension. As the situation unfolds, observers eagerly await further developments and clarification regarding the actor's alleged involvement in the reported incident.

Also Read: Trailer review! Crakk featuring Vidyut Jamwal and Arjun Rampal is action-packed to raise your adrenaline level

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: Prokerala



