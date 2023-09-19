What! Was Shekhar Suman the first choice for Chunnilal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas?

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Shekhar Suman recently revealed in a recent interview that he was the first choice to play the role of Chunnilal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial Devdas.

The film was released in 2002 and starred Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Kirron Kher, and others in key roles.

In a recent conversation with Instant Bollywood, Shekhar Suman disclosed that he was chosen to play the role of Chunnilal in Devdas. Well, even though Jackie Shroff later played that role, Suman will soon be collaborating in Bhansali's Heeramandi.

He said during the interview, "It’s my privilege that Sanjay Leela Bhansali gave me work. He selected me for a pivotal role in Heeramandi, I am doing that currently. Long ago, he had offered me the role of Chunnilal in Devdas but I couldn’t do that then. Then Jackie Shroff was cast in the role and it’s good that he did that role. But I had that regret in my life that I couldn’t work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali but my wish has been granted in Heeramandi.”

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and produced by Bharat Shah under his banner, Devdas became a blockbuster film. Based on the 1917 novel of the same name by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, the film was about the story of Devdas Mukherjee (played by Shah Rukh Khan) who has recently returned from London to marry his childhood friend Parvati or Paro (played by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan).

However, the refusal of their marriage by Devdas's family leads the way to alcoholism, emotional deterioration, and death. But in between, he seeks comfort by being with a courtesan named Chandramukhi (played by Madhuri Dixit).

Currently, Bhansali is all geared up for his recent project, a web series titled, Heeramandi. It is based on the lives of courtesans at the time of pre-independence in India.

In this show only, Shekhar Suman will be seen playing a significant role along with others including Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, and others.

