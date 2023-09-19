What! Was Shekhar Suman the first choice for Chunnilal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas?

Bollywood actor Shekhar Suman recently revealed in a recent interview that he was the first choice to play the role of Chunnilal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial Devdas.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 09/19/2023 - 13:00
movie_image: 
Shekhar Suman

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Shekhar Suman recently revealed in a recent interview that he was the first choice to play the role of Chunnilal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial Devdas. 

Also read - EXCLUSIVE! 'Laughter is the biggest wealth in the world', Shekhar Suman on taking up India's Laughter Champion, his favourite type of Comedy and more

The film was released in 2002 and starred Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Kirron Kher, and others in key roles.

In a recent conversation with Instant Bollywood, Shekhar Suman disclosed that he was chosen to play the role of Chunnilal in Devdas. Well, even though Jackie Shroff later played that role, Suman will soon be collaborating in Bhansali's Heeramandi. 

He said during the interview, "It’s my privilege that Sanjay Leela Bhansali gave me work. He selected me for a pivotal role in Heeramandi, I am doing that currently. Long ago, he had offered me the role of Chunnilal in Devdas but I couldn’t do that then. Then Jackie Shroff was cast in the role and it’s good that he did that role. But I had that regret in my life that I couldn’t work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali but my wish has been granted in Heeramandi.”

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and produced by Bharat Shah under his banner, Devdas became a blockbuster film. Based on the 1917 novel of the same name by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, the film was about the story of Devdas Mukherjee (played by Shah Rukh Khan) who has recently returned from London to marry his childhood friend Parvati or Paro (played by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan). 

However, the refusal of their marriage by Devdas's family leads the way to alcoholism, emotional deterioration, and death. But in between, he seeks comfort by being with a courtesan named Chandramukhi (played by Madhuri Dixit).

Currently, Bhansali is all geared up for his recent project, a web series titled, Heeramandi. It is based on the lives of courtesans at the time of pre-independence in India. 

Also read - Exclusive! Shekhar Suman to be seen in Sony LIV web series directed by Imtiaz Ali

In this show only, Shekhar Suman will be seen playing a significant role along with others including Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, and others.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla

Shekhar Suman Madhuri Dixit Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Jackie Shroff Kirron Kher Devdas Sanjay Leela Bhansali Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 09/19/2023 - 13:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Woah! Actress Supriya Karnik talks about how experience and body of work 'hardly matter' in today's time
MUMBAI: Actor Supriya Karnik’s identity has been her boy cut hair that she carried with elan in the roles spread around...
Exclusive! “I feel it’s not important that you travel to some foreign country or so” – Katha Ankahee actor Samar Virmani about his refreshing mini vacations
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Must read! The Freelancer actor Navneet Malik talks about the difference in working for an OTT show and a film
MUMBAI:  Navneet Malik was last seen in The Freelancer in a negative avatar. He shares that for any actor, be it old or...
What! Somy Ali makes some shocking revelations about Salman Khan, including catching him cheating on her
MUMBAI: Salman Khan recently confessed he has passed the age of marriage, and since that day, fans have lost all hope...
Oops! Priyamani complains about being cheated by Atlee regarding THIS, find out
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan’s movie Jawan is shattering box office records. The movie hit screens last Thursday and is set...
Hawwt! These pictures of actress Mahima Gupta are too hot to handle
MUMBAI: Actress Mahima Gupta is no doubt one of the most loved actresses we have in the OTT space. She is one such star...
Recent Stories
Supriya Karnik
Woah! Actress Supriya Karnik talks about how experience and body of work 'hardly matter' in today's time
Latest Video
Related Stories
Supriya Karnik
Woah! Actress Supriya Karnik talks about how experience and body of work 'hardly matter' in today's time
Somy Ali
What! Somy Ali makes some shocking revelations about Salman Khan, including catching him cheating on her
Priyamani
Oops! Priyamani complains about being cheated by Atlee regarding THIS, find out
Mahima Chaudhary
Sad! Mahima Chaudhary breaks down as she reveals how 67 glass pieces has to be taken out of her face
Amitabh Bachchan
Must read! Amitabh Bachchan roasts Manushi Chillar for her expectations from marriage
Nushrratt Bharuccha
Oops! Nushrratt Bharuccha struggles to close her swanky red car, worth Rs. 1.2 Crores