What! This is what wife Ginni Chatrath's father asked Kapil Sharma before their marriage, read to know

MUMBAI: Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma has often narrated his love story with wife Ginni Chatrath. The two met when Kapil visited her college to teach theatre, and she happened to be one of his students.

Eventually, she fell in love with him, and the two ended up being together. But when it came to marriage, Ginni’s father wasn’t sure that the comedian could provide for her despite having established himself on television.

During a recent interaction with his cousin Angelee Sidar on her podcast Feel It In Your Soul, Kapil shared how artists were not valued when he was in college. He also revealed that had it been anyone other than Ginni’s father, he would have never gotten a chance to even make a case for himself.

Kapil said, “When I was in college, artistes weren’t valued. Even when I met Ginni’s father, it was his extreme love for Ginni that he even agreed to meet me and interview me, otherwise, a typical father wouldn’t have agreed to meet me at all.”

Ginni’s father wanted to know if Kapil was earning well enough to support his family. The comedian shared, “At that time I was earning good money from TV, but he didn’t believe it. He asked me if I’m able to earn Rs 5-10k in a day or not. I told him I do more than that. He was shocked and asked, ‘Itne paise milte hain (Do you get that much money)?”

Kapil added that back in the day, people didn’t consider comedy a proper profession.

Earlier, Kapil had also revealed that he tried to dissuade Ginni from being with him because she belonged to a well-to-do family. During an interview with The Man Magazine, Kapil said, “I found out that madam started liking me, so I explained to her that the car you come in costs more than what my entire family put together is worth! So, it just wouldn’t be possible between us…”

However, the couple ended up marrying each other and are now parents to two children. Kapil has often mentioned that Ginni is his ‘pillar of strength’, and has stood by him in the lowest phase of his life.

