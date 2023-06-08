What! When Adhyayan Suman revealed why he opened up about his affair with Kangana Ranut; ‘people didn’t know about my side of the story”

His 2017 interview was conclusive that he went through physical and mental abuse at the hands of the Manikarnika actress.
Adhyayan Suman

MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut and Adhyayan Suman fell in love after they worked together in the horror film Raaz: The Mystery Continues. However the relationship didn’t last and some bitter truths came out in public. His 2017 interview was conclusive that he went through physical and mental abuse at the hands of the Manikarnika actress.

Adhyayan Suman gained 9 kilos for his role in 'Inspector Avinash'

Adhyayan has now revealed why he did the interview and revealed all. He said, “I don’t regret speaking about my relationship. I spoke about it like any human being would. I spoke about it at a point when people didn’t know about my side of the story” He added, “If you recall, there were no press conferences arranged. I never created a hullabaloo saying that things happened with me. It was just once that I spoke out of respect for that person and more importantly, for myself.”

Adhyayan clarified that his intention was not to get publicity; “If I was publicity hungry, I would’ve spoken about it back in 2009 when I had the relationship and not in 2017. What difference does it make to my career? You don’t get work because of your affairs but because of your talent. People judged me back then, but then they came back and apologised to me after I spoke about my side of the story. I faced backlash but I don’t regret it at all.’

Adhyayan Suman: For the first time I am getting calls for my singing

On the work front, Adhyayan was last seen in the web series Inspector Avinash. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Indianexpress

 

 
 

