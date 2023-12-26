What! When Dawood Ibrahim Extended Monetary Help to Rishi Kapoor and the Actor's Controversial Response

MUMBAI: In a surprising revelation, it has come to light that legendary Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor had an unexpected connection with notorious gangster Dawood Ibrahim. The revelation was made in Rishi Kapoor's autobiography, "Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored," where the actor shared intriguing details about his life, including a meeting with Dawood Ibrahim.

Dawood Ibrahim, known for his involvement in the 1993 Mumbai bombings that claimed over 250 lives, had offered monetary help to Rishi Kapoor. The gangster, who is currently reported to be admitted to a hospital in Karachi with serious health complications, had invited Rishi Kapoor and his friends to his home in Dubai for tea.

During the meeting, Dawood extended financial assistance to Rishi Kapoor, a gesture that the actor declined. In his autobiography, Rishi Kapoor mentioned the encounter with the underworld figure and the offer made, shedding light on an unusual connection between the Bollywood legend and the notorious gangster.

According to Rishi Kapoor's account, the actor and Dawood Ibrahim crossed paths again a few years later at a store in the UAE. The actor also confirmed that Dawood had sent his aide to attend the funeral of Rishi Kapoor's father, Raj Kapoor.

Rishi Kapoor, in his candid autobiography, shared these incidents without regret, despite the controversy and criticism that followed his acknowledgement of the meeting with Dawood Ibrahim. The revelation adds a unique and unexpected chapter to the colourful life of the versatile Bollywood star.

The autobiography, "Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored," not only delves into Rishi Kapoor's encounters but also touches on various aspects of his life, including his relationships with leading ladies and his love for cinema.

As the details of Rishi Kapoor's meeting with Dawood Ibrahim resurface, it remains a fascinating and controversial episode in the annals of Bollywood history.

