What! When Jimmy Shergill revealed he slept on fake hospital beds to prep for his role in Munnabhai MBBS

The actor who has won accolades for his films like Maachis, Mohabbatein, etc was brilliant as a cancer patient in the Sanjay Dutt Starrer Munnabhai MBBS.
MUMBAI: Munnabhai is one of the most iconic comedy films of our generation. Every character by Rajkumar Hirani was well etched and Jimmy Sheirgill’s was one of them. The actor who has won accolades for his films like Maachis, Mohabbatein, etc was brilliant as a cancer patient in the Sanjay Dutt Starrer Munnabhai MBBS.

Speaking of his character Jimmy said, “While the Munna Bhai crew was lighting up the location, I would wear my hospital patient costume and doze off on one of the fake hospital beds that was part of set furniture, because I knew that we had to shoot all night long later. And when someone suddenly woke me up, I would instantly go to shoot in that sleep-deprived, dishevelled look.”

Speaking of getting stardom, Jimmy said, “I was doing that kind of roles – all romantic, singing and dance. In the middle, I had been a guest at my own wedding also because I couldn’t take out time. Like North Indian weddings they keep the functions for 10-15 days. I couldn’t make it for those many days, I was there only for 2-3 days because I was shooting for the film Yeh Zindagi Ka Safar. I only went for the main functions of my marriage. That’s how things were 2-3 years after Mohabbatein.”

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Credit-BollywoodShaadis


 

