What! When Madhur Bhandarkar spoke about the late Sushant Singh Rajput, “Maybe the industry ignored him...”

MUMBAI :Madhur Bhandarkar is one of the best directors we have in Bollywood. His films have largely been hard-hitting with gripping storylines. The director has now spoken about the late Sushant Singh Rajput. The latter’s untimely passing in 2020 has been a huge shocker not only for his fans but also for the film industry.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai under mysterious circumstances. The reasons for his suicide have not been clear till today. Now Madhur has opened up about the Boycott Bollywood trend in a recent podcast. He said, “I have noticed that this (boycott) happened largely after the passing of Sushant Singh Rajput. Maybe the industry ignored him. He was from a non-film background and he came and he struggled. It was a very unfortunate, untimely demise and from there, the anger amid the public got aggravated. It is the public’s opinion.”

SSR’s suicide was one of the most high profile cases till date. His former girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty along with six others including her brother were blamed for abetting his suicide.

