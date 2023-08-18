What! When Ranveer Singh revealed he lost his virginity at the age of 12; “mothers used to say he is that rotten apple…”

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh has left a huge mark as an actor and has worked tirelessly to earn the name for himself. The actor has been part of the film industry for more than a decade now and doesn’t plan on slowing down. Currently he is basking in the success of his recent release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The actor also recently revealed a few things about his childhood and what he was like.

During a brand promotion, Ranveer said he lost his virginity at a very young age, “I think I was around 12 when I did it. I started everything early, everything! I was way ahead — so much so that in school all the mothers used to say he (Ranveer) is that rotten apple that’s spoiling all our kids.” He mentioned training other boys and added, “I got into a lot of trouble but yes I had that keeda or maybe I was the keeda.”

On the work front, Ranveer will soon be seen in Don 3 by Excel entertainment and it will hit cinemas in 2025.

Credit-DNA



