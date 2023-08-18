What! When Ranveer Singh revealed he lost his virginity at the age of 12; “mothers used to say he is that rotten apple…”

During a brand promotion, Ranveer said he lost his virginity at a very young age
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 08/27/2023 - 11:45
movie_image: 
Ranveer Singh

MUMBAI:  Ranveer Singh has left a huge mark as an actor and has worked tirelessly to earn the name for himself. The actor has been part of the film industry for more than a decade now and doesn’t plan on slowing down. Currently he is basking in the success of his recent release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The actor also recently revealed a few things about his childhood and what he was like.

Also Read-WHAT! Ranveer Singh opens up about his Casting Couch experience; was asked to be 'smart'

During a brand promotion, Ranveer said he lost his virginity at a very young age, “I think I was around 12 when I did it. I started everything early, everything! I was way ahead — so much so that in school all the mothers used to say he (Ranveer) is that rotten apple that’s spoiling all our kids.” He mentioned training other boys and added, “I got into a lot of trouble but yes I had that keeda or maybe I was the keeda.”

On the work front, Ranveer will soon be seen in Don 3 by Excel entertainment and it will hit cinemas in 2025.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also Read-Ranveer Singh gave Deepika Padukone a determiner when they were planning their wedding

Credit-DNA 


 

 

 

 

Ranveer Singh Deepika Padukone Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Gully Boy Gunday Kill Dil Cirkus Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 08/27/2023 - 11:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Junooniyatt: What! Jordan confronts Jahaan, knows about his Sultan identity
MUMBAI: Colors' show produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions titled Junooniyatt is a musical...
Wow! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan talks about weight gain, not being affected by trolls and 'leading a real life' after her pregnancy
MUMBAI: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was massively slammed due to her pregnancy weight gain, but the actress gave a damn and...
Kumkum Bhagya: Revealed! Akshay burst into anger after unveiling Ranbir and Prachi’s Marriage Truth
MUMBAI:  Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya is currently one of the longest-running shows on television. The show has...
Woah! Ayushmann Khurrana agrees to play heroine in a KJo film, read more
MUMBAI: Ayushmann Khurrana has been waiting to be a Karan Johar hero for quite a while now. The Dream Girl 2 star even...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Woah! Isha’s dhamakedar entry in the Bhosle college to bring interesting twists and turns
MUMBAI: The popular drama series ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled...
Shocking! Amitabh Bachchan reveals how he does not share a typical father-son bond with son Abhishek Bachchan
MUMBAI: Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 began recently, and it is already the talk of the town. Host Amitabh Bachchan is the...
Recent Stories
Aishwarya
Wow! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan talks about weight gain, not being affected by trolls and 'leading a real life' after her pregnancy
Latest Video
Related Stories
Aishwarya
Wow! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan talks about weight gain, not being affected by trolls and 'leading a real life' after her pregnancy
Male actor black
Whoa! THIS actor made his debut with Rajnikanth, has a net worth or Rs 3000 Crores and its not Prabhas, Kamal Haasan or Jr NTR
Amitabh Bachchan
OMG! When Amitabh Bachchan revealed he was hospitalized for 25 days after testing positive for covid
Gaurav Chopraa
Wow! Gaurav Chopraa reveals he got the part in Hollywood film Blood Diamond without any audition
Shah Rukh Khan
Woah! Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dil Se clocks 25 years, director Mani Ratnam reveals how he hasn't watched the film yet!
Nick
Wow! Nick Jonas reveals about his favourite Indian food, fans react