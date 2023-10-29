What! When Salman Khan was labeled a liar by THIS Aarya actor, Read on to know why

MUMBAI: Salman khan is the undisputed star of the Hindi Film industry. Despite never having won many awards in his life, he has managed to maintain his star status and given films that have been part of 100, 200 and 300 crore clubs. The actor however has always been part of one controversy or the other and this time he is part of another.

In one of Salman’s old videos from Koffee With Karan, Salman spoke about how he became a part of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. He said that while Saif Ali Khan and Chandrachur Singh were offered his role in KKHH, they rejected it despite not doing anything at the time. Chandrachur reacted to Khan’s statement and replied on the video saying “Jhooth Salman Ka”. He said, “I had Josh, Daag The Fire, Kya Kehna, Silsila Hai Pyaar Ka, etc. I made a choice.”

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai recently completed 25 years of its release and starred Rani Mukerji, Kajol and SRK. Salman played the role of Aman; an extended cameo who was Kajol’s finance in the film. Salman even won a filmfare award for his performance in the film.

