What! Zareen Khan on comparison with Katrina Kaif, “backfired on my career”

MUMBAI: Zareen Khan is a notable star in her own right. She made her debut with Salman Khan and also was a part of many Bollywood films like Aksar 2, 1921, Housefull 2, etc. What really grabbed people’s attention toward her initially was her uncanny resemblance to actress Katrina Kaif. Zareen Khan who has earlier been body shammed for putting on too much weight now spoke about how her comparison with Katrina impacted her career.

On a recent Ask Me Anything on a social media site, Zareen invited questions from her fans. She wrote, “Hi I am Zareen Khan. I’ve starred in movies like Veer, Ready and Houseful 2. Ask me anything about films, characters, acting, life, my journey, and social topics. Ask away!” One fan asked her, “Hi Zareen, people compared you a lot with Katrina Kaif in your early days in Bollywood. How did you make it feel, and did it have any impact on the big screen?”

Zareen replied saying, ‘Hi, So when I entered this industry, I was literally like a lost child since I don't come from a filmy background so it made me feel really happy being compared to Katrina as I was her fan too and found her really pretty. But it backfired on my career as the people of this industry didn't give me a chance to prove my individuality.”

Credit-DNA




