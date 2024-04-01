What! Zeenat Aman reveals the reason Feroz Khan cut her pay on sets of their film Qurbani

Zeenat Aman, who has been part of many blockbusters like Don, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, etc is super active on social media and very often shares interesting anecdotes from her past films. Recently she revealed why Feroz Khan had cut her pay for their film Qurbani.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 01/04/2024 - 15:34
movie_image: 
Zeenat

MUMBAI: Zeenat Aman was the reigning film actress of the 80’s. Every director wanted to work with this gorgeous and beautiful former beauty queen. The veteran actress who still has that glamor and zeal in her gave her fans an important health update recently. The Don actress recently underwent an eyelid surgery due to a condition called Ptosis.

Also Read-Oh No! Zeenat Aman reveals battle with 'Horrible Flu' for 10 days; Will be back for upcoming projects soon

Zeenat Aman, who has been part of many blockbusters like Don, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, etc is super active on social media and very often shares interesting anecdotes from her past films. Recently she revealed why Feroz Khan had cut her pay for their film Qurbani. 

The Don actress wrote, “I read somewhere that Oxford's word for the year 2023 is 'rizz' - short for 'charisma'. Well, if I've ever known anybody to have rizz, it was Feroz Khan.” She further wrote, “Feroz and I had a rocky start. It was the 70s, my star was on the rise, and he called me on the telephone to offer me a role in his upcoming production. It was a secondary part, and so I politely refused the offer. Feroz was incensed and let out a stream of expletives while I held the receiver away from my ear.”

Her long post further read, “Many months later, he called again. This time he started his pitch by saying, 'it's the lead role so don't reject it.' And that's how I joined the cast of Qurbani. I often discuss set etiquette in my captions, so I'd be amiss to neglect Feroz's influence on me in this regard. I was quite a diligent worker, but on one occasion, my youth got the better of me. Though we had an early call time the next day, I agreed to go out to a party. It was a fantastic night of dance and drink, and unsurprisingly, I landed up one hour late to set.”

Also Read-Shocking! Zeenat Aman Recalls ‘bursts into a flood of tears’ when Raj Kapoor narrated her before Satyam Shivam Sundaram song shoot; ‘Raj Kapoor laughed and said…’

She added, “Feroz was glowering behind his camera, and before I could offer him my meagre excuse, he cut me down to size. 'Begum, you're late and you're going to pay for the delay.' No argument, no scolding, but you can be sure that he docked my pay to pay the crew for that one hour delay!”

She concluded, “Feroz was suave, charming and polished. He was a talented actor-director, and Qurbani remains one of my favourite projects to date. Anyway, I hope you enjoyed this anecdote and I hope 2024 is off to a roaring start for you!”

On the work front, Zeenat will next be seen in Manish Malhotra’s Bun Tikki also starring Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol.”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   

Credit-HindustanTimes


 

Zeenat Aman Satyam Shivam Sundaram Don Amitabh Bachchan Shashi Kapoor Hare Rama Hare Krishna Qurbani Dhund Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 01/04/2024 - 15:34

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein: Surekha Seeks Reeva's Vaada to Keep Savi Away from Ishaan's Life
MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular serial Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein is set to captivate its audience with an upcoming episode...
OMG! Uorfi Javed shares her picture from the hospital bed later deletes the post
MUMBAI: Uorfi Javed is constantly in the news for her bold yet bizarre dressing sense. She also makes headlines voicing...
Vanshaj: Exposed! Yuvika uncovers Kabeer’s intentions
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Pushpa Impossible: Re-emerge! Devi Singh Shekhawat reappears in Pushpa’s life
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
Spoiler Alert! Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: BKASTakes an Adventurous Turn as Vandana Becomes Biker Mom to Prove Motherhood
MUMBAI: Star Plus TV serial Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is set to introduce an adventurous twist in the storyline as...
Spoiler Alert! Kundali Bhagya: Criminal Wife Puts Rajveer and Palki in Perilous Situation
MUMBAI: The upcoming episodes of ZEE TV's Kundali Bhagya promise to unravel intense twists as the characters navigate...
Recent Stories
Zeenat
What! Zeenat Aman reveals the reason Feroz Khan cut her pay on sets of their film Qurbani
Latest Video
Related Stories
Karnika Budhiraja
Congratulations! Fashion Influencer Karnika Budhiraja got married to Jasahn Ghuman, Radiates elegance in an ivory lehenga adorned with silver kaleeras
Aamir Khan
Splendid! Aamir Khan and Junaid Khan shine together, Gracing the limelight as a lovely father-son duo at Ira Khan's wedding
Nupur Shikhare
Trolled! “shadi krne ka tareeka thoda kazual h” – Netizens say this as they express their dislike towards Nupur Shikhare’s clothes as he gets married to Ira Khan
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare
Stunning! Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's captivating wedding photos released, Creates a buzz on the internet
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh
Kya baat Hai! Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh eagerly anticipate parenthood; Desire to instill THESE eternal values in kids
Usha
Must read! Usha Uthup's shares her favourite memory with Panchamda, read more