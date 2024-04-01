What! Zeenat Aman reveals the reason Feroz Khan cut her pay on sets of their film Qurbani

MUMBAI: Zeenat Aman was the reigning film actress of the 80’s. Every director wanted to work with this gorgeous and beautiful former beauty queen. The veteran actress who still has that glamor and zeal in her gave her fans an important health update recently. The Don actress recently underwent an eyelid surgery due to a condition called Ptosis.

Zeenat Aman, who has been part of many blockbusters like Don, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, etc is super active on social media and very often shares interesting anecdotes from her past films. Recently she revealed why Feroz Khan had cut her pay for their film Qurbani.

The Don actress wrote, “I read somewhere that Oxford's word for the year 2023 is 'rizz' - short for 'charisma'. Well, if I've ever known anybody to have rizz, it was Feroz Khan.” She further wrote, “Feroz and I had a rocky start. It was the 70s, my star was on the rise, and he called me on the telephone to offer me a role in his upcoming production. It was a secondary part, and so I politely refused the offer. Feroz was incensed and let out a stream of expletives while I held the receiver away from my ear.”

Her long post further read, “Many months later, he called again. This time he started his pitch by saying, 'it's the lead role so don't reject it.' And that's how I joined the cast of Qurbani. I often discuss set etiquette in my captions, so I'd be amiss to neglect Feroz's influence on me in this regard. I was quite a diligent worker, but on one occasion, my youth got the better of me. Though we had an early call time the next day, I agreed to go out to a party. It was a fantastic night of dance and drink, and unsurprisingly, I landed up one hour late to set.”

She added, “Feroz was glowering behind his camera, and before I could offer him my meagre excuse, he cut me down to size. 'Begum, you're late and you're going to pay for the delay.' No argument, no scolding, but you can be sure that he docked my pay to pay the crew for that one hour delay!”

She concluded, “Feroz was suave, charming and polished. He was a talented actor-director, and Qurbani remains one of my favourite projects to date. Anyway, I hope you enjoyed this anecdote and I hope 2024 is off to a roaring start for you!”

On the work front, Zeenat will next be seen in Manish Malhotra’s Bun Tikki also starring Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol.”

