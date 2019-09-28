Whatt! Ranveer Singh can become the ‘ultimate’ stylist for Justin Bieber’s remarriage tux

MUMBAI: As per reports in TMZ, Justin Bieber is all set to remarry and walk down the aisle with wife Hailey Rhode Bieber on 30 September 2019.

The duo secretly got hitched in NYC courthouse away from the media glare, but this time it will be a big fat wedding with all the rituals in the presence of their family and friends. But what has kept Justin bothered is his wedding outfit; the singer is finding it difficult to select a perfect outfit for his D-day.

We think our very own Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh can be his stylist. What say people? Going by the pictures shared the singer on his social media handle asking suggestions from the netizens, we just thought who better than Ranveer to help him out of this tricky situation. The actor on several occasions has created a splash on the red carpet and during his professional outings with his unusual style statement. We hope Justin is reading this and gives it a thought too.

Justin’s social media post had 3 images of models posing 3 but different tuxedos which were poles apart from one another. Beginning with the first look we have the model in retro-styled ruffled light pink suit with pink hat, bow ties and black shoes. Moving onto the second look we see model dressed in a tuxedo having rainbow colour scheme whereas the third one is a slim fit t-shirt giving the look of tuxedo. His caption read, “Help me choose a tux for my wedding. It's between these three.”

Hailey too commented on his post mentioning she liked the third option, she wrote, “I like the last one personally."

Well, from the pictures on can anticipate a wild remarriage party!