News

Whatt! Ranveer Singh can become the ‘ultimate’ stylist for Justin Bieber’s remarriage tux

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Sep 2019 04:53 PM

MUMBAI: As per reports in TMZ, Justin Bieber is all set to remarry and walk down the aisle with wife Hailey Rhode Bieber on 30 September 2019.

The duo secretly got hitched in NYC courthouse away from the media glare, but this time it will be a big fat wedding with all the rituals in the presence of their family and friends. But what has kept Justin bothered is his wedding outfit; the singer is finding it difficult to select a perfect outfit for his D-day.

We think our very own Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh can be his stylist. What say people? Going by the pictures shared the singer on his social media handle asking suggestions from the netizens, we just thought who better than Ranveer to help him out of this tricky situation. The actor on several occasions has created a splash on the red carpet and during his professional outings with his unusual style statement. We hope Justin is reading this and gives it a thought too.

Justin’s social media post had 3 images of models posing 3 but different tuxedos which were poles apart from one another. Beginning with the first look we have the model in retro-styled ruffled light pink suit with pink hat, bow ties and black shoes.  Moving onto the second look we see model dressed in a tuxedo having rainbow colour scheme whereas the third one is a slim fit t-shirt giving the look of tuxedo. His caption read, “Help me choose a tux for my wedding. It's between these three.”

Check post below

Hailey too commented on his post mentioning she liked the third option, she wrote, “I like the last one personally."

Well, from the pictures on can anticipate a wild remarriage party!

Tags > Ranveer Singh, ultimate’ stylist, Justin Bieber, Hailey Rhode Bieber, Bollywood, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
28 Sep 2019 07:42 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Divya-Varun REACT on MTV Ace of Space being SCRIPTED and winner being pre-decided
Divya-Varun REACT on MTV Ace of Space being... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

Celebs at Movie Masti with Manish Paul

Celebs at Movie Masti with Manish Paul
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Harsh Rajput
Harsh Rajput
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Vanni Sharma
Vanni Sharma
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Monaz Mevawala
Monaz Mevawala
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Mansi Parekh
Mansi Parekh

past seven days