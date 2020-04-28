When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gave a witty response to David Letterman on 'Adulting While Staying With Her Parents'

MUMBAI: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most loved and admired film actresses. She has been winning the hearts of fans with her beauty and acting chops.

The former beauty queen was taken a funny dig at, during one of her appearances at an international chat show. The actress a couple of years ago, was seen on David Letterman's show, where she was pokingly asked about Indians who continue to reside with their parents even after certain age, being a normal tendency. Taking it with the pinch of salt she gave a nod to it and gave an epic reply, which got every Indians cheering for her.

She replied saying, “It’s fine to live with your parents because it’s also common in India. We don’t have to take appointments from the parents to meet for dinner.” Similarly her hubby and actor Abhishek Bachchan too was trolled for the same on the internet. Known for his wits, the actor also without his cool had given a befitting reply to his troller. One of the trollers had tweeted, “Don’t feel bad about your life. Just remember @juniorbachchan still lives with his parents. Keep hustling everyone!”

To which Abhishek replied, “Yes! And it’s the proudest moment for me to be able to be there for them, as they have for me. Try it sometime, you might feel better about yourself.” When one of the actor’s fans, suggested Abhi to ignore such attention seekers, he replied, “Sometimes they need to be put in place.”

While these were instances both the stars were individually targeted for residing with their parents, the duo on Oprah Winfrey show’s was once again asked this question. To which Abhishek had replied, “How do they (Americans) not live with their parents.”

